Brit soldiers involved in the Ballymurphy massacre put money in a kitty for the soldier who killed the most

J

Jimmy Two Times

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2016
Messages
3,562
https://www.reddit.com/r/ireland/comments/bmksza
Don't see this being headlined in the mainstream media? They're going on about Gerry Adams saying he wasn't in the IRA again but not highlighting the above behaviour.

Don't see a thread about it here either? Sergeant Mitty and other trolls on here will be along to deflect from it no doubt.
 


death or glory

death or glory

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 1, 2012
Messages
20,172
Jimmy Two Times said:
https://www.reddit.com/r/ireland/comments/bmksza
Don't see this being headlined in the mainstream media? They're going on about Gerry Adams saying he wasn't in the IRA again but not highlighting the above behaviour.

Don't see a thread about it here either? Sergeant Mitty and other trolls on here will be along to deflect from it no doubt.
Click to expand...
Maybe if you made the OP fact rather than a Twitter feed, people might take you seriously.
A bit like Gerry denying he was in the RA and they didn't fire shots at the Army in Ballymurphy.
 
rem81

rem81

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 16, 2010
Messages
471
death or glory said:
Maybe if you made the OP fact rather than a Twitter feed, people might take you seriously.
A bit like Gerry denying he was in the RA and they didn't fire shots at the Army in Ballymurphy.
Click to expand...
There was never any shooting at troops in bogside ballymurphy springhill that wasnt initiated by the BA shooting civilians. New lodge ardoynr rtc. What dont u understand?

The british murderers also werent shot at first from north kings street or bachelors walk....... or from the streets of derry during the uvf ba rampage in thr 1920s

They are murdering bastards and warrenpoint was overdue
 
J

Jimmy Two Times

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2016
Messages
3,562
death or glory said:
Maybe if you made the OP fact rather than a Twitter feed, people might take you seriously.
A bit like Gerry denying he was in the RA and they didn't fire shots at the Army in Ballymurphy.
Click to expand...
morningstaronline.co.uk

Ballymurphy soldiers competed for kills to win cash prize, inquest hears

morningstaronline.co.uk morningstaronline.co.uk

Here's another article on the same story. The point I'm making is that the mainstream media appear to have not picked up on this story of despicable disgusting behaviour by scum Brit soldiers.
 
Marcella

Marcella

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2010
Messages
3,951
It was yesterday’s IrishNews leading story although I haven’t seen it elsewhere.
 
raetsel

raetsel

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 5, 2017
Messages
9,276
death or glory said:
Maybe if you made the OP fact rather than a Twitter feed, people might take you seriously.
Click to expand...
Irrespective of the source, the story is fundamentally true.
www.bbc.co.uk

'Discipline of Army prevented more deaths'

An ex-soldier tells the Ballymurphy inquest soldiers ran sweepstakes on who would shoot a gunman first.
www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.co.uk
Henry Gow is a trained barrister, a former soldier, SAS member, and policeman.
He claimed that soldiers ran sweepstakes on who would shoot a gunman first.
Click to expand...
 
death or glory

death or glory

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 1, 2012
Messages
20,172
M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
40,804
Marcella said:
It was yesterday’s IrishNews leading story although I haven’t seen it elsewhere.
Click to expand...

Same experience Marcella, as a matter of fact, it's quite frustrating searching for items the Brits/DUP prefer to keep hidden, ie the Ogle loyalist paramilitary murder was mainly ignored, the previous in Bangor and Carrickfergus hardly got a mention,....... even on here, plus the countless racist attacks in loyalist areas and the statement by the PSNI saying publicly that loyalist areas are awash with drugs and racketeering by loyalist paramilitaries, who, don't forget, have links to the DUP.

Pathetic IMO.
 
raetsel

raetsel

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 5, 2017
Messages
9,276
death or glory said:
Well , nobody would have won as according to Gerry et al, the IRA fired no shots
Click to expand...
This is a discussion about the killing of innocent people in Ballymurphy in 1971, and you think it's a laughing matter. Shame on you. It is a dreadful reflection on your humanity.
 
M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
40,804
raetsel said:
This is a discussion about the killing of innocent people in Ballymurphy in 1971, and you think it's a laughing matter. Shame on you. It is a dreadful reflection on your humanity.
Click to expand...

Absolutely sir and one of the main reasons I don't take he or his ilk seriously when they address the tragic loss of life which occurred in the sick counties.
 
death or glory

death or glory

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 1, 2012
Messages
20,172
raetsel said:
This is a discussion about the killing of innocent people in Ballymurphy in 1971, and you think it's a laughing matter. Shame on you. It is a dreadful reflection on your humanity.
Click to expand...
Save your crocodile tears.
Both you and I know the RA and Gerry were active in Ballymurphy at the time. Innocent people were killed but it was a battle between 2 factions. If there hadn't been gun battles and riots, it wouldn't have happened.
 
raetsel

raetsel

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 5, 2017
Messages
9,276
death or glory said:
Save your crocodile tears.
Both you and I know the RA and Gerry were active in Ballymurphy at the time. Innocent people were killed but it was a battle between 2 factions. If there hadn't been gun battles and riots, it wouldn't have happened.
Click to expand...
The IRA were active obviously, and there were three factions involved, not two, which is so well known that I shouldn't need to correct you.
However your flippancy about innocent deaths displays an utter disregard for the feelings of the living relatives of those innocents who perished.
From time to time DOG, your total indifference, and indeed outright contempt for the feelings of innocent Catholics scarred by violence during the Troubles shines a light on your Orange soul. It is a very ugly, sectarian vista.
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
9,688
death or glory said:
Save your crocodile tears.
Both you and I know the RA and Gerry were active in Ballymurphy at the time. Innocent people were killed but it was a battle between 2 factions. If there hadn't been gun battles and riots, it wouldn't have happened.
Click to expand...
Any comment on the Paras digging up the grave of an innocent man they killed to use his skull as an ashtray?
 
M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
40,804
Buchaill Dana said:
Any comment on the Paras digging up the grave of an innocent man they killed to use his skull as an ashtray?
Click to expand...

Indeed sir, their Chiefs of Staff and politicians actually make it worse by publicly stating their forces acted with restraint and dignity in the six counties.

You really could not make up these scumbags.
 
LISTOWEL MAN

LISTOWEL MAN

Well-known member
Joined
May 14, 2013
Messages
11,815
meanwhile SF charge $500 for dinner and a lecture from Gerry Adams who covered up sex abuse and told his own niece to sign a court injunction
 
J

Jimmy Two Times

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2016
Messages
3,562
LISTOWEL MAN said:
meanwhile SF charge $500 for dinner and a lecture from Gerry Adams who covered up sex abuse and told his own niece to sign a court injunction
Click to expand...
This thread is about Brit soldiers behaving like scum, what's Gerry Adams and that sex abuse case got to do with that? There's plenty of threads about Gerry Adams and that case or you could start another one, why are you bringing that up on this thread?
 
AhNowStop

AhNowStop

Well-known member
Joined
May 23, 2017
Messages
9,978
death or glory said:
Well , nobody would have won as according to Gerry et al, the IRA fired no shots
Click to expand...
Are you here to laugh at innocent fenians getting murdered by state forces? ... what a grubby little clown you actually are .. thank fuk your sort are being bred out

no wonder yer Ma sent you under the car
 
Last edited:
redneck

redneck

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
7,480
The Paras behaved terribly in Belfast and Ballymurphy. No questions about it. And this behaviour should give food for thought for all the people North and South who tend to put UK soldiers on a "pedestal".
That said this behaviour is not abnormal for Soldiers. I know that in South Vietnam, during the war there, US soldiers took ears off the dead Viet Cong as souvenirs, got extra holidays for VC/NVA kills. The way to win according to the US Military was to have a high "body count".
If a US soldier killed an NVA or VC he got an extra 2 days leave usually. VC when captured were regularily taken up into helicopters and more often than not- dropped if they did not talk.
Also US soldiers sometimes went through their dead Marine/Army comrades pockets after combat and took their wallets. Sometimes. Finally when the war started to wind down, some US soldiers took the law into their own hands, and shot or fragged their superior officers. If they had a grudge against them.
War is hell!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top