Brit soldiers involved in the Ballymurphy massacre put money in a kitty for the soldier who killed the most

The Paras behaved terribly in Belfast and Ballymurphy. No questions about it. And this behaviour should give food for thought for all the people North and South who tend to put UK soldiers on a "pedestal".

That said this behaviour is not abnormal for Soldiers. I know that in South Vietnam, during the war there, US soldiers took ears off the dead Viet Cong as souvenirs, got extra holidays for VC/NVA kills. The way to win according to the US Military was to have a high "body count".

If a US soldier killed an NVA or VC he got an extra 2 days leave usually. VC when captured were regularily taken up into helicopters and more often than not- dropped if they did not talk.

Also US soldiers sometimes went through their dead Marine/Army comrades pockets after combat and took their wallets. Sometimes. Finally when the war started to wind down, some US soldiers took the law into their own hands, and shot or fragged their superior officers. If they had a grudge against them.

War is hell!