British government and army accused of covering up war crimes — who’d a thunk it eh :-/

AhNowStop



May 23, 2017
9,995
British government and army accused of covering up war crimes

The UK government and the British army have been accused of covering up the killing of children in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Leaked documents allegedly contain evidence implicating troops in killing children and the torture of civilians.


The year-long investigation claims to have found evidence of murders by an SAS soldier, as well as deaths in custody, beatings, torture and sexual abuse of detainees by members of the Black Watch.

British government and army accused of covering up war crimes

Alleged evidence implicates UK troops in murder of children in Afghanistan and Iraq
Perfidious Albion just doing their thing ...

Some timing when you think of it, just now when they’re busy scrambling for ways to let their state forces get away with murder in Norn Iron
 
M

Mickeymac

Jun 30, 2010
40,848
Perfidious Albion just doing their thing ...

Some timing when you think of it, just now when they’re busy scrambling for ways to let their state forces get away with murder in Norn Iron
Not just scrambling sir but very determined to exonerate their murderous thugs of all wrongdoing in Ireland.....

Johnson's promise: we'll be really kind to soldiers. Like, really kind... - Jude Collins

Is Boris Johnson an aberration, or does he present a picture of the normal British politician? Some of his fans would say the former, adding that there’s no one like Boris. Some of his critics would say the former, also saying there’s no one like Boris. Apart from Trump, of course. It seems to...
B

bang bang

Jul 11, 2010
1,932
Perfidious Albion just doing their thing ...

Some timing when you think of it, just now when they’re busy scrambling for ways to let their state forces get away with murder in Norn Iron
Have to say I'm absolutely shocked by these revelations, the British army the "heroes of Dunkirk " etc, etc, war criminals. I'm going for a lie down..............and I'm putting my poppy in the phucking bin.
 
M

Mickeymac

Jun 30, 2010
40,848
Have to say I'm absolutely shocked by these revelations, the British army the "heroes of Dunkirk " etc, etc, war criminals. I'm going for a lie down..............and I'm putting my poppy in the phucking bin.
Please don't tell me there are AH's out there still wearing those poppies.😂

OK, I know Brick and co will be to keep their wages coming in from Westminster.

You simply could not make these AH's up.:mad:
 
AhNowStop



May 23, 2017
9,995
International Criminal Court may investigate UK 'war crimes cover-up'

Panorama found evidence the state had covered up killings of civilians by UK troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The ICC said it took the findings very seriously.

A formal investigation by the ICC, based in The Hague in the Netherlands, would be the first time it has taken action against any UK nationals for war crimes.

The ICC's Office of Prosecutor said it would "independently assess" the findings of Panorama, which could be "highly relevant" to their decision whether to open a landmark investigation into the UK.

The court has previously concluded there is credible evidence that British troops committed war crimes in Iraq.

Most of those cases involve allegations of the mistreatment of detainees.

The best known is that of Baha Mousa, a hotel worker in Basra who died after being tortured and beaten by British troops in 2003. It led to a public inquiry and the only conviction of a British soldier for war crimes in Iraq.

However, Panorama, working with the Sunday Times, has uncovered new information about alleged killings in British custody.



War crimes court considers probe into UK army

Evidence of a cover up revealed by the BBC could lead to the ICC's first inquiry into the UK military.
M

Mickeymac

Jun 30, 2010
40,848
At that particular time sir I do recall many cases of torture were highlighted including the murder of Mousa, these cases appeared to have been buried by the British in the hope they would be forgotten about over time and it's good to see them being brought back in the interests of justice for the victims families.
 
A

Ardillaun

Jun 4, 2010
12,232
Not just scrambling sir but very determined to exonerate their murderous thugs of all wrongdoing in Ireland.....
It’s good politics, especially when crimes in some some faraway place like Kabul or Belfast are under consideration. Look what Trump did the other day:

In controversial move, Trump pardons two U.S. Army officers accused of war crimes

In recent weeks, Pentagon officials had spoken with Trump about the cases, provided facts and emphasized the due process built into the military justice system.
M

Mickeymac

Jun 30, 2010
40,848
It’s good politics, especially when crimes in some some faraway place like Kabul or Belfast are under consideration. Look what Trump did the other day:

In controversial move, Trump pardons two U.S. Army officers accused of war crimes

In recent weeks, Pentagon officials had spoken with Trump about the cases, provided facts and emphasized the due process built into the military justice system.
Very well aware of that pal, but, you are on the wrong thread, do please try to stay on topic instead of deflecting from the OP which quotes......

British government and army accused of covering up war crimes — who’d a thunk it eh :-/
 
A

Ardillaun

Jun 4, 2010
12,232
Very well aware of that pal, but, you are on the wrong thread, do please try to stay on topic instead of deflecting from the OP which quotes......

British government and army accused of covering up war crimes — who’d a thunk it eh :-/
I’m not on the wrong thread at all, unfortunately, just pointing out that the Brits are like most countries in this regard. Covering up or pardoning war crimes committed abroad is popular with the public. This is why characters like Trump and BoJo make these noises.
 
M

Mickeymac

Jun 30, 2010
40,848
I’m not on the wrong thread at all, unfortunately, just pointing out that the Brits are like most countries in this regard. Covering up or pardoning war crimes committed abroad is popular with the public. This is why characters like Trump and BoJo make these noises.
Why bring up Donny's FU then?...…...on a thread about British Army atrocities?
 
AhNowStop



May 23, 2017
9,995
I’m not on the wrong thread at all, unfortunately, just pointing out that the Brits are like most countries in this regard. Covering up or pardoning war crimes committed abroad is popular with the public. This is why characters like Trump and BoJo make these noises.
There’s a fine line between pointing out cover ups and excusing them..

Also, Norn Iron isn’t supposed to be considered “abroad”

anyway, the fact that they’re possibly going to be investigated for war crimes at the very same time they’re desperately trying to immunise their state forces for murders on “British” soil has a rather deep irony to it dont ye think
 
T

Talk Back

Mar 14, 2017
7,793
Perfidious Albion just doing their thing ...

Some timing when you think of it, just now when they’re busy scrambling for ways to let their state forces get away with murder in Norn Iron
The Nazis were pussycats compared to the English.

England is responsible for the murder of countless millions of people in the countries it invaded and occupied around the world over the centuries.

Our own country Ireland being a prime example of my point.
 
diasporabhoy



Oct 2, 2012
22
The Nazis were pussycats compared to the English.

England is responsible for the murder of countless millions of people in the countries it invaded and occupied around the world over the centuries.

Our own country Ireland being a prime example of my point.
true.... but they have been teflon in regards to consequences
 
