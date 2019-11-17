British government and army accused of covering up war crimes — who’d a thunk it eh :-/

AhNowStop
British government and army accused of covering up war crimes
The UK government and the British army have been accused of covering up the killing of children in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Leaked documents allegedly contain evidence implicating troops in killing children and the torture of civilians.
The year-long investigation claims to have found evidence of murders by an SAS soldier, as well as deaths in custody, beatings, torture and sexual abuse of detainees by members of the Black Watch.
Perfidious Albion just doing their thing ...
Some timing when you think of it, just now when they’re busy scrambling for ways to let their state forces get away with murder in Norn Iron
Alleged evidence implicates UK troops in murder of children in Afghanistan and Iraq
