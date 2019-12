British government and army accused of covering up war crimes — who’d a thunk it eh :-/

International Criminal Court may investigate UK 'war crimes cover-up'

War crimes court considers probe into UK army Evidence of a cover up revealed by the BBC could lead to the ICC's first inquiry into the UK military.

Panorama found evidence the state had covered up killings of civilians by UK troops in Iraq and Afghanistan The ICC said it took the findings very seriously.A formal investigation by the ICC, based in The Hague in the Netherlands, would be the first time it has taken action against any UK nationals for war crimes.The ICC's Office of Prosecutor said it would "independently assess" the findings of Panorama, which could be "highly relevant" to their decision whether to open a landmark investigation into the UK.The court has previously concluded there is credible evidence that British troops committed war crimes in Iraq.Most of those cases involve allegations of the mistreatment of detainees.The best known is that of Baha Mousa, a hotel worker in Basra who died after being tortured and beaten by British troops in 2003. It led to a public inquiry and the only conviction of a British soldier for war crimes in Iraq.However, Panorama, working with the Sunday Times, has uncovered new information about alleged killings in British custody.