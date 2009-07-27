British Govt expresses "deep regret" that Aidan McAnespie was killed by a ricochet

He had been hounded and harassed by the crown forces since 1981, and right up until the morning of his death, when he and his mother, Elizabeth, were stopped and detained at the Aughnacloy Ulster Defence Regiment base for two hours on their way back from the wake of a relative.



Minutes before his murder, Aidan McAnespie had left his car on the Aughnacloy side of the checkpoint to avoid harassment from crown forces and instead walked through on his way to attend a GAA match some 500 yards down the road.

He had been the target of systematic harassment since the age of 17. On the day of his death, his movements would have been routinely noted by the crown forces as he passed through the checkpoint.

His family said that a number of people saw Aidan arriving at the match and then leaving, apparently on his way to Todd’s tobacconist’s shop, situated about halfway between the checkpoint and the GAA pitch. Only minutes later, at approximately 2.50pm, he was lying dead on the roadway, killed by a single bullet. The widespread belief was that a British soldier carefully took aim through a small observation hatch in the watchtower and deliberately shot to kill an identified target – Aidan McAnespie.



When his sister, Éilish McCabe, saw her brother’s body lying on the roadway, there was a single bullet hole in his chest. Conveniently for the British Army, there were no eyewitnesses to the killing.

Almost immediately, the British attempted to whitewash the true circumstances of McAnespie’s death. The British Army issued a statement saying he was killed as a result of an “accidental discharge” from a machine gun.

To support the British Army version, the RUC swiftly prejudged the outcome of their own alleged investigations, one of “accidental shooting”, by claiming that three shots accidentally discharged by a British soldier struck the road beside Aidan McAnespie. One of these bullets, according to the RUC, “ricocheted” and killed the victim.

However, few people if any in the country believed such an obvious cover-up story. As his sister, Éilish, told An Phoblacht at the time:

“It was cold-blooded murder. It’s a bit much to believe that a bullet hit a target almost 300 yards away with that accuracy and for the British Army to say it was an accidental shooting. That was shoot-on-sight. There’s no doubt in our minds about that. The harassment he was getting was unbelievable.”



The British Army and RUC knew Aidan McAnespie on sight, yet he was questioned on average twice a day, every day, as he passed through the Aughnacloy checkpoint going to and from his workplace. Eventually they murdered him. Occupying soldiers had shot dead yet another Irishman going about his business in his home town. His fellow workers held a sombre vigil for him in Monaghan town centre two days after his death.