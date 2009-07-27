British Govt expresses "deep regret" that Aidan McAnespie was killed by a ricochet

bobbysands81
So why did you do it? Do you still not have the guts to say? You still claim it was an accident, a ricochet.
Woodward meets family of Aidan McAnespie // Northern Ireland Office // Media Centre / Media Detail
Woodward meets family of Aidan McAnespie
Monday 27 July 2009
Following a meeting with the family of Aidan McAnespie, Secretary of State Shaun Woodward said:
I have had the privilege of meeting with Aidans family having now had the opportunity of reading the HET report following their request that I should see it.
On behalf of the British Government, the Northern Ireland Secretary and the Defence Secretary recognise the pain and suffering of the McAnespie family. It is a matter of deep regret that Aidan was killed by a bullet fired by a soldier which ricocheted from the road.
It is not for the Government either to accept or comment on the specific HET findings; however in overall terms the Government endorses its work and has confidence in the HETs professionalism and thoroughness.
Since part of the objectives of the HET is to bring solace and comfort to families and loved ones, we hope this will be the case for Aidans family.
aidan McAnespie, Shaun Woodward, HET
