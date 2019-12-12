British-Irish govt proposals published

Proposals would repeal the 1737 law that banned Irish being spoken in court (the Welsh equivalent of this law was repealed in 1863). Would allow assembly members to speak in English or Irish with simultaneous translation. It would establish an Irish language Commissioner and a Commissioner to promote Ulster Scots and "Britishness". Reform of petition of concerned planned to prevent one party using it as a veto. There would be three commissioners for ministerial standards to police a ministerial code (presumably to avoid more RHI scandals), but they would be chosen by the DUP and SF. Theres also provisions closing down RHI and on bringing family members into the UK.Seems DUP leadership and most MLAs are on board, but maybe not all. Steve Aiken of UUP says party reserving judgement.