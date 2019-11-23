Brits blink. DUP defeated and Leo goes full republican. Another masterful performance by Sinn Fein.

Sinn Fein have once again demonstrated their mastery of asymmetric warfare. A soft border, the destruction of DUP hegemony and Leo’s born again republicanism are some of the fruits of the Sinn Fein strategy. Leo’s hard line on the border was pure Sinn Fein and the decision to stand down Sinn Fein candidates in favour of tactical voting was genius. Mary Lou can take the credit as both policies were her idea. She assiduously courted Varadkar and Coveney on the border issue and effectively formulated Irish government policy. That policy is now based on an assumption that there will be a numerical majority in favour of unification within five years.



McDonald agreed to let FG take the lead in opposing a hard border and keep SF in the background so as not to frighten the horses. In return, Leo and Simon agreed to stare down the Brits and enter into a FG/SF coalition after the next election if the numbers stack up. This is a historic realignment of Irish politics. The traditionally pro-Brit FG are now singing from the same hymnbook as Sinn Fein while FF have abandoned the last vestiges of republicanism to become a party with no ideological principles whatsoever apart from Fianna Fail first, country last.



No one believes that Michael Martin would have taken such a hard line with the Brits. Varadkar can rightly argue that he is is the most effective constitutional nationalist since Daniel O’Connell in terms of results acheived. No other Irish Taoiseach has achieved so much for his countrymen north of the border. Varadkar and FG have earned the gratitude of the Irish Nation north and south and could well win the next election on the strength of their ‘border campaign’ alone.