Budget 2021- predictions

With about a month to go to the budget, what is the feeling about what the Govt can/will do for 2021. Personally, I'm not very optimistic and think an "as you were" budget is the best we can hope for. That said, I think that a reduced VAT rate should be left in place until Dec 2021 at least.



There should be as much as possible done to incentuivise domestic demand perhaps through a subsidised discount system. Of course a lot will depend on our capacity to borrow next year It may evenbe necessary to have a mini budget next year.