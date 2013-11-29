D
Deleted member 34656
Brief as possible synopsis:
New kid at school, invited over to various homes after school etc., quickly wears out welcome via his nasty comments to others about their friends, then claims victim. Whinger becomes hard work for all. Complains to authority figures about being bullied, all must change behaviour to accommodate feelings of new kid. Many years later, new kid is still playing the same game.
I believe that bullying happens. But is this kid playing the victim too much? Is it a vicious coycle? Or is this kid doomed to be an outsider forever because he jointed late?
Or possibly hes the bully?
