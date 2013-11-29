General Mayhem said: Brief as possible synopsis:



New kid at school, invited over to various homes after school etc., quickly wears out welcome via his nasty comments to others about their friends, then claims victim. Whinger becomes hard work for all. Complains to authority figures about being bullied, all must change behaviour to accommodate feelings of new kid. Many years later, new kid is still playing the same game.



I believe that bullying happens. But is this kid playing the victim too much? Is it a vicious coycle? Or is this kid doomed to be an outsider forever because he jointed late?



This is the key sentence. Stop doing the work. You don't say how old, but it's fair to say that the kid missed out on a maturing stage with being moved around, and is being left behind in terms of emotional development. Complaining to authority is part seeking their company and part seeking to have the other kids ordered to accept him, both inappropriate reactions.Kids respond to motivation. You should give absolutely zero feedback when he seeks to involve authority figures - no reward, no punishment, no interaction at all. Just say something dismissive like 'I don't have time for that', without making eye contact, don't make or listen to any further comment,At different times (so as not to be seen to as a reward for complaining) suggest small things he can do, age appropriate, for other kids his age. This will depend on how isolated he is from classmates and his age, but something like making a birthday card for a classmate. Don't make this an activity with an adult, leave him alone to do it. Tell him about the goal if appropriate, but don't harp on it.When, praise him effusively, but not at any other time. Tell him that if he keeps making an effort it will work out, that it won't work every time he makes an effort, but it will work for sure if he keeps making an effort. Make it clear that the only route to adult approvalis effort in the appropriate direction.Brief other adults around - teachers, uncles, aunts and so on - on your strategy and ask them to follow it too.My two cents.