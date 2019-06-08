By-Elections 2019: Wexford, Cork NC, Dublin Fingal & Dublin Midwest.

the secretary
So, 4 sitting TDs have been elected to the EU parliament resulting in 4 by-elections. I have very little local knowledge regarding any of these constituencies so all opinions are welcome.
Let's have look.
Cork NC
Looks like a FF seat. They got a huge vote there last time. Can't see SF putting up a fight or FG for that matter unless they parachute in a celeb candidate.
FF.
Wexford
Again here FF should be favourites. Their other EU candidate in the south was from here and I am guessing he will be their candidate. FG will be their biggest competitors. Will Wallace put someone up?
Shinners won't feature.
FF
Dublin Fingal
An interesting patch. Will FG put up Reilly? They will fancy their chances as will FF with Clifford.
Can't see the shinners featuring here either.
This used to be an area where the Green party did well. Have they someone suitable?
Will Claire Daly find a suitable replacement? It will be hard as she has big boots to fill.
Hard to call!
On a good day FF or maybe a Green shock!
Dublin Midwest
SF did well here at the last GE. Will Eoin O'Brien want a strong TD as competition? There isn't 2 shinner seats here.
FG should be favourites here I am guessing. Leo is just next door, it would look very bad for they if they couldn't hold this seat. I reckon FG will pay most attention to this constituency out of the 4.
Cant see FF featuring. Again, might the Greens pick up a good vote to keep the momentum going?
FG
As the arithmetic in Dail Eireann is very tight, will these election have big consequences if the government don't do well?
