By-Elections 2019: Wexford, Cork NC, Dublin Fingal & Dublin Midwest.

periodically said: From Wexford's point of view.



FF:

Running Malcolm Byrne most likely. Fancied to win the election because of Byrne's popularity, he nearly got double the quota in the council elections. However this won't go down well with some of the local FF members as Cllr Lisa McDonald had already been chosen to contest the next general election.



LAB:

George Lawlor the most likely candidate. Lawlor is fiercely popular county wide and combined with the Labour support in Wexford I'd give Labour a decent shot to win another seat since this time he won't be splitting Brendan's vote.



FG:

I've heard they're running Verona Murphy. Verona's regarded as a good candidate but there's a video of her that did the rounds a while ago saying 'Wexford has no homelessness crisis'... that won't make her too popular. She'll feature but not too strongly.



SF:

The SF vote in Wexford is going to choke even further in this election. They'll probably run Johnny Mythen, he missed his seat by 50 votes LTO but then lost his council seat by a long way, so I'm expecting another SF death here.



OTHERS:

As said above I don't reckon Leonard Kelly's going for it now that he's got elected.

John Dwyer might throw his hat at it again?

Doubt we'll have a Soc Dem candidate.

Aontú has a slight presence around the place so they might run someone.

Same for Renua, might run Gerard O'Donoghue?

People Before Profit could run Tony Walsh but I don't know if he'll go for it again.

Wallace will probably nominate someone to run who could go close. Click to expand...

Wexford appears to be a bit easier to call than the other by-elections but nothing is ever guaranteed this far.Fianna Fáil :Malcolm Byrne would appear to be the obvious candidate here after his strong performance in the Gorey LEA and in the European Elections so he surely has a strong profile in the constituency. He'd certainly be the favourite for the seat considering FF took 26.6% of the vote in 2016 but only one seat. It's interesting that Lisa McDonald has already been selected as a GE candidate but she would still be a good candidate as she held on to her councillor seat in Rosslare.Fine Gael :Fine Gael will be hoping for a good result here as they will be defending two seats here next time despite the fact they only polled 23.3% in 2016. It's hard to know if they will select any of their councillors as none of them stand out particularly but Kathleen Codd-Nolan did top the poll in Enniscorthy and John Hegarty did well in Wexford. If they're running Verona Murphy then it'll be ineteresting how she fares as most other parties will be running experience politicians. No chance of Liam Twomey coming back I presume?Sinn Féin :As mentioned, Johnny Mythen and Sinn Féin came within 50 votes of a seat last time out but they performed poorly in the local elections here with Mythen losing his seat and SF being reduced to two councillors in the whole county. It's hard to know who'll they go with in the by-election though, Mythen would have the best profile as he contested the last GE but they might opt for one of the councillors in a look to the future for the next GE so either Fionntán Ó'Suilleabhain or Tom Forde. No chance of them winning here but it'll be interesting to see their FPV share.Labour :Labour will be hoping for a good result in Howlin's heartland but the locals didn't show much signs of a recovery for them in the county. Howlin polled 14.8% in 2016 so it'll be interesting to see how the party does without his name on the ballot. George Lawlor comfortably topped the poll in the Wexford LEA so would be the obvious candidate while Maura Bell also got elected in that LEA but veteran Robert Ireton lost his seat in Gorey. They should do well but not strong enough for the seat.Independents4Change :The party of Mick Wallace who European Parliament election triggered this by-election in the first place. I4C ran a couple of candidates in the locals with none of them getting elected. It'll be interesting to see who he backs if anyone in the by-election.Other Parties :Aontú is the only other party with a councillor elected in the county as Jim Codd got elected in Rosslare and they will presumably run him here and hope he can improve then in the GE. Solidarity-PBP have no hope here as former councillor Deirdre Wadding retired from politics at the last locals while 2016 GE candidate for the Social Democrats, Cllr. Leonard Kelly has returned to the Independent ranks.Independents :A number of Independents were successful in the recent local elections so it'll be interesting to see if any of them contests the election here. Ger Carthy is an obvious one after he topped the poll in Rosslare and he took 4.4% of the vote in 2016. Patrick Barden also had a very strong result topping the poll in Rosslare.My early prediction would definitely have to be Fianna Fáil with Fine Gael and Labour behind.