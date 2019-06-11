Cabinet approves referendum on votes for Irish abroad

Dame_Enda said:



I will vote no because of the no representation without taxation (including indirect taxes) principle. I'm also concerned it could involve postal voting, which has been implicated in fraud for example in a UK GE in Scotland some years ago.



If it was for the Dáil, then "no representation without taxation" might be relevant, but this is for a mostly symbolic office with no control whatsoever over money and taxation. IMO it's not quite as meaningless proposal as the referendum on the presidential age limit, which failed 3 to 1, though heading a bit in that direction (more symbolism than meaningful reform of anything). If this is a standalone referendum, you'd have to wonder if it may pick up a substantial protest vote (though nowhere near 3 to 1), which coupled with possible low turnout may cause it to fail.Allowing Irish emigrants to vote in Dáil elections for a substantial period after they leave Ireland would be more meaningful (many countries allow ex-pats to vote for 5 or 10 years after they emigrate). Emigration has been a too easy safety valve for politics here (could be interesting if those forced to emigrate could still express discontent at the ballot box for a period after leaving). Allowing foreign Irish passport holders to vote for a figurehead is nice and inclusive etc., but that's about all.