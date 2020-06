Cabinet Office has published a paper outlining its approach to carrying the agreement in the Irish Protocol

derryman said: So just another obfuscation by the Tories.

"That's not a crow, it's a raven" Click to expand...

The uk is trying to use Ireland to get itself the deal it wants.The U.K. needs to be “more realistic” in its demands as trade talks with the European Union continue this week, according to the bloc’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier. “Clearly we want an agreement, but that cannot be an agreement at any cost,” Barnier said in an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper. “We will not accept -- never accept -- anything that makes the single market more fragile,”Read more at: Barnier Tells U.K. to Be ‘More Realistic’ on EU Trade Talks Copyright © BloombergQuint