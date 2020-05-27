Cabinet Office has published a paper outlining its approach to carrying the agreement in the Irish Protocol

The Cabinet Office has published a paper outlining its approach to carrying the agreement in the Irish Protocol. The paper delivers the promise of Boris Johnson on unfettered trade from NI to GB, but sets up a border for imports into NI from GB, albeit one with limited checks ::



" The essence of the UK position is: ‘No international Border in the Irish Sea, no new customs infrastructure, no customs declarations on exports from Northern Ireland to GB and no tariffs for imports into NI from GB except for goods passing through to the Republic of Ireland and no EU office in Belfast. "

A New Border in the Irish Sea

This will be fun... you should watch the first move before the squeal gets fully underway.


 


So just another obfuscation by the Tories.
"That's not a crow, it's a raven"
 
derryman said:
So just another obfuscation by the Tories.
"That's not a crow, it's a raven"
The uk is trying to use Ireland to get itself the deal it wants.


The U.K. needs to be “more realistic” in its demands as trade talks with the European Union continue this week, according to the bloc’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier. “Clearly we want an agreement, but that cannot be an agreement at any cost,” Barnier said in an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper. “We will not accept -- never accept -- anything that makes the single market more fragile,”

Read more at: Barnier Tells U.K. to Be ‘More Realistic’ on EU Trade Talks
Copyright © BloombergQuint
 
Seems clear there will be exit declarations on goods headed to NI from GB if they are en route to the Republic.

The question of holding companies to their promise that the goods headed to NI will not then end up in the Republic is important.
 
At this point the EU seems comfortable to let the uk continue to negotiate against itself, safe in the knowledge that Congress won’t give a trade deal unless the U.K. meets its commitments in Ireland and that every time there’s been a time to blink: the U.K. has blinked. So just let the clock continue to run down.
 
McSlaggart said:
Once you ship goods to norther Ireland how do you stop them moving over the border?
My personal view is that checks at the ports would help but of course, it will be difficult to be completely sure where the goods end up. Some sort of tagging system might help.
 
derryman said:
You want me to choose between Boris and Leo?
Maybe that Sinn Fein Nutter Councillor who said that Ireland does not belong to the anybody. Sure the Brits might as well have the 6 counties to follow that fella's thinking !
 
McSlaggart said:
The Cabinet Office //
Oh THAT cabinet office.... I thought we had a fresh angle from coveney and leo. But no.

It's a good deal for the 6 counties all the same.
 
McTell said:
Oh THAT cabinet office.... I thought we had a fresh angle from coveney and leo. But no.

It's a good deal for the 6 counties all the same.
Economically it could be very good for the six counties.
 
Sammy Wilson MP brandishes a letter in PMQs saying that Larne is to become a "border post" and that 14 acres will be required for lorries and park and construction. Boris says he hasnt seen the letter and there won't be new infrastructure. Hmmm.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1275756190451015680
 
Dame_Enda said:
Sammy Wilson MP brandishes a letter in PMQs saying that Larne is to become a "border post" and that 14 acres will be required for lorries and park and construction. Boris says he hasnt seen the letter and there won't be new infrastructure. Hmmm.
Boris is not even good at lying.
 
