McSlaggart
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 29, 2010
- Messages
- 19,086
The Cabinet Office has published a paper outlining its approach to carrying the agreement in the Irish Protocol. The paper delivers the promise of Boris Johnson on unfettered trade from NI to GB, but sets up a border for imports into NI from GB, albeit one with limited checks ::
" The essence of the UK position is: ‘No international Border in the Irish Sea, no new customs infrastructure, no customs declarations on exports from Northern Ireland to GB and no tariffs for imports into NI from GB except for goods passing through to the Republic of Ireland and no EU office in Belfast. "
This will be fun... you should watch the first move before the squeal gets fully underway.
" The essence of the UK position is: ‘No international Border in the Irish Sea, no new customs infrastructure, no customs declarations on exports from Northern Ireland to GB and no tariffs for imports into NI from GB except for goods passing through to the Republic of Ireland and no EU office in Belfast. "
A New Border in the Irish Sea
The Cabinet Office has published a paper outlining its approach to carrying the agreement in the Irish Protocol. The paper delivers the promise of Boris Johnson on unfettered trade from NI to GB, b…
briefingsforbritain.co.uk
This will be fun... you should watch the first move before the squeal gets fully underway.