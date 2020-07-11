Can Bord Pleanala planning permissions for up to 21 stories be prevented by the High Court?

See High Court overturns approval for higher apartment blocks in Dublin docklands In judgements of appeals to the High Court of Bord Pleanala decisions awarding planning permissions, the court's decisions are supposed to be based solely on whether the board correctly followed its own procedures laid down in laws and regulations. But it seems that despite the last government's increase in the limits of high rises to 21 stories from 7 for rental properties, the High Court has exceeded its legal powers in quashing Bord Pleanala's planning permissions that allow heights of buildings higher than in the past in urban neighbourhoods,though not necessarily the full 21 stories.
Given the housing crisis in Dublin,Cork and Galway, the last government's legislation and regulations for fast tracked Bord Pleanala decisions and increase in heights to 21 stories were essential in response to the sagas of NIMBY council planning procedures and vexatious legal appeals. So Bord Pleanala decisions should not be hobbled by councils' appeals to the High Court. Legal eagles on P.ie should offer opinions.
