Can Britain resist activating its Irish drones to eject the thorn called Big Phil?

Phil Hogan says Brexit means it's time to 'cut our ties' with Britain Hogan says that while the UK has always been a “sympathetic ally” at EU level, it is time for Ireland to stand alone and make its own relationships.

Any Brexit deal must be acceptable to DUP, says Bertie Ahern Former Irish PM warns a solution will be doomed to fail if it does not have party’s backing

Varakdar, Coveney, Neale Richmond, Helen McEntee, Mairead McGuinness and Phil Hogan held firm that Northern Ireland must remain within the EU free trade area despite massive English and loyalist pressure.We all know, even though some will never admit it that British State intelligence had compromised many within the Irish Establishment. At present the British State is facing the precipice of a humiliating 'BINO' - Brexit in name only - as the EU remains resolute that Britain cannot be given preferential treatment to other more powerful trading nations, or crashing out and accepting Washington dictats, or becoming truely independent but with the real risk that that transmogrifies the nation into another loudmouth, entitled annoyance like Erdogan's Turkey.Phil Hogan as been a thorn in the side of the Brexit desciples in England. He would never have been elevated to the role of Trade Commissioner unless he had the total trust of France and Germany. But his removal gives some hope in Westminster that a more ammenable commisioner to Britain's demands could replace him.Look out over the weekend if anyone promiment insider in our usually incestuous/backstractching Establishment breaks ranks and demands Hogan's resignation. The Irish edition of the 'Sunday Times', our edition of Britains 'Mail on Sunday', the staunchly pro imperialist scribes at the Sunday Independent and lets see whether criticisms of Phil Hogan will be entertained on RTE, Newstalk.Behind the scenes is Michèal Martin, after losing 2 of his most senior lieutenants, demanding FG reciprocate with a change of commisioner.Hogan is an arrogant, bruiser who many in Ireland find objectionable, but just be mindful a wounded powerhouse with major influence over our state may want to exploit these issues for its advantage