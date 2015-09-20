Can modern Islam ever align with Irish human rights ?

cyberianpan
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jan 18, 2006
- Messages
- 16,347
- Website
- www.google.com
Personally I have no religion. ..and I don't object to others having religion per se
Though I have differing degrees of quibbles with different religions...for example I prefer Buddhism to Roman Catholicism
However I find a large gulf between most modern versions of Islam and those of Christianity.
Ben Carson agrees
Ben Carson says no Muslim should ever become US president | US news | The Guardian
My problems with Islam are
1) It explicitly agitates for Islamic states with Sharia law etc
2) It justifies wide ranging violence
3) It gives significantly less rights to women than men
4) Muhammad, its poster boy was quite blood thirsty
5) It views people not of a particular Islamic sect very dimly
I am dubious as to whether Islam can ever be compatible with Irish civil rights. Thus I'd suggest
A) Islamic schools ought to be banned
B) Children of Islamists ought to be closely monitored for sharia style indoctrination
C) Female Islamic adults ought to be reached out to in order to ensure they are not oppressed
Cyp
Though I have differing degrees of quibbles with different religions...for example I prefer Buddhism to Roman Catholicism
However I find a large gulf between most modern versions of Islam and those of Christianity.
Ben Carson agrees
Ben Carson says no Muslim should ever become US president | US news | The Guardian
My problems with Islam are
1) It explicitly agitates for Islamic states with Sharia law etc
2) It justifies wide ranging violence
3) It gives significantly less rights to women than men
4) Muhammad, its poster boy was quite blood thirsty
5) It views people not of a particular Islamic sect very dimly
I am dubious as to whether Islam can ever be compatible with Irish civil rights. Thus I'd suggest
A) Islamic schools ought to be banned
B) Children of Islamists ought to be closely monitored for sharia style indoctrination
C) Female Islamic adults ought to be reached out to in order to ensure they are not oppressed
Cyp