Can modern Islam ever align with Irish human rights ?

cyberianpan










Personally I have no religion. ..and I don't object to others having religion per se

Though I have differing degrees of quibbles with different religions...for example I prefer Buddhism to Roman Catholicism

However I find a large gulf between most modern versions of Islam and those of Christianity.

Ben Carson agrees
Ben Carson says no Muslim should ever become US president | US news | The Guardian


My problems with Islam are
1) It explicitly agitates for Islamic states with Sharia law etc
2) It justifies wide ranging violence
3) It gives significantly less rights to women than men
4) Muhammad, its poster boy was quite blood thirsty
5) It views people not of a particular Islamic sect very dimly

I am dubious as to whether Islam can ever be compatible with Irish civil rights. Thus I'd suggest
A) Islamic schools ought to be banned
B) Children of Islamists ought to be closely monitored for sharia style indoctrination
C) Female Islamic adults ought to be reached out to in order to ensure they are not oppressed

Cyp
 


P








It's difficult for a religion founded by a warlord who raped a 9 year old girl to align itself with human rights. The teachings of Mohammad are fundamentally backwards.
 
Texal Tom










I wonder will mullahs of this new enriched Ireland demand that Jean Byrne and other TV beauties be less curvy when they are delivering a public service of weather information... She's looking particularly nice there in her black and white dress... I could imaging some of the twats in the Labour Party having a wee word and the lads in rte falling over themselves in agreement and advising the girls to frump it up a bit for mo and the lads in clonskeagh
 
Des Quirell








Yet another thread where cYp lights the blue touch-paper and retreats - never to return.
 
wombat








HarshBuzz








Texal Tom said:
I wonder will mullahs of this new enriched Ireland demand that Jean Byrne and other TV beauties be less curvy when they are delivering a public service of weather information... She's looking particularly nice there in her black and white dress... I could imaging some of the twats in the Labour Party having a wee word and the lads in rte falling over themselves in agreement and advising the girls to frump it up a bit for mo and the lads in clonskeagh

problem solved, Islam is a very resourceful religion:

Image9.jpg
 
wombat








darkhorse








Can you clarify the difference between 'Irish' human rights and human rights generally?
 
HarshBuzz








darkhorse said:
Can you clarify the difference between 'Irish' human rights and human rights generally?

'Irish' human rights include the right to use as much of the public water supply as you like, without payment
 
T










Irish government unveil new look HSE front line staff.

000b1cfc-488.jpg

Irish health minister Paddy O Fukwit today unVeiled new front line staff who he hopes will end the current crisis in the HSE. Currently waiting times have sky rocketed to 25 years ever since the population grew over night when Ireland agreed to accept 25 million refugees from anywhere and everywhere.

Mary Kelly 89 is currently waiting to see a Doctor since having a cast placed on her for a broken leg when she was 64. Mary said " Its great to be able to finally see my leg again", but she still had reservations about the quality of the new front line staff due to the fact she couldn't tell what her new Doctor looked like

www.dailybullshytenews.ie/bullshytestory1234musttryharder
 
Des Quirell








cyberianpan said:
The Irish human rights are those enumerated in Bunreacht

I don't tend to recognise International Law as I find its basis muddled

Cyp

That's a lie. Human rights in Ireland are enumerated by subsequent international agreements. You may decide not to recognise them, but they are there and have been established via the court route on several occasions.
 
H








I would suggest people go to visit a Mosque to find out about Islam, you will find a kind, generous community. Don't rely on the media and people with a hate agenda.


I have much respect how the Islamic community supports each other in Europe.

They also have more respect for Christianity then many Europeans.
 
cyberianpan










Des Quirell said:
That's a lie. Human rights in Ireland are enumerated by subsequent international agreements. You may decide not to recognise them, but they are there and have been established via the court route on several occasions.

We signed some treaties...which can be backed out of

Also the idiosyncratic way we ratified them dramatically reduces their practical effect


CyP
 
Des Quirell








cyberianpan said:
We signed some treaties...which can be backed out of

Also the idiosyncratic way we ratified them dramatically reduces their practical effect


CyP

They were signed under constitutional arrangements and can be availed of. There are numerous examples of this.
 
