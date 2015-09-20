Can modern Islam ever align with Irish human rights ?

Personally I have no religion. ..and I don't object to others having religion per seThough I have differing degrees of quibbles with different religions...for example I prefer Buddhism to Roman CatholicismHowever I find a large gulf between most modern versions of Islam and those of Christianity.Ben Carson agreesMy problems with Islam are1) It explicitly agitates for Islamic states with Sharia law etc2) It justifies wide ranging violence3) It gives significantly less rights to women than men4) Muhammad, its poster boy was quite blood thirsty5) It views people not of a particular Islamic sect very dimlyI am dubious as to whether Islam can ever be compatible with Irish civil rights. Thus I'd suggestA) Islamic schools ought to be bannedB) Children of Islamists ought to be closely monitored for sharia style indoctrinationC) Female Islamic adults ought to be reached out to in order to ensure they are not oppressedCyp