Can Racist or Bigoted Attitudes be Changed by Discussion? Apparently, Yes, but

How to talk someone out of bigotry These scientists keep proving that reducing prejudice is possible. It’s just not easy.

... it is not easy.Well, one guaranteed-to-fail, way to stop any racist attitudes in their tracks is to call someone a racist or a bigot, or a homophobe, or a TERF, or whatever. Or indeed to call them a Libtard, or a Hasbara or whatever obscure insults are popular in your faction. You will probably get the often-observed Backfire Effect - a stinging rebuttal of someone's views will actually lead them to uphold those values more strongly than ever. Admit it, you do that when challenged, too. We dig an intellectual trench and defend our opinion even more hotly.So, what's the point? Can deliberative discussion survive in the age of social media mobs and Twitter shaming? Yes, but ...First of all, racists and bigots do exist. There are what I call Grand Racists, people for whom racism (like White Supremacy, or Nazism) is a competely satisfying explanation of the world, and who will hardly be budged. There are people who are so intellectually attached to their particular bigotry (against Jews, Catholics, Whites, Blacks, Gays, ... whatever) that it obsessively dominates their lives and permeates their existence. It is part of who they are, a badge of identity. These are not plentiful, but such people can by persistence get themselves into influential positions.OTOH, most "ordinary people" will hold views they might even not realise are bigoted, like racial or gender stereotyping ( "Jews are greedy and grasping", "Black people have a natural sense of rhythm", "Pedophiles are also gay", "Catholics worship statues" ... ). Now, ordinary people can be shifted from their views, and it is good that they should, as such stereotyping is a link that the Grand Rascists exploit for political advantage.Some academic and practical work has been done on this. Yes, minds can be changed and dangerous negative opinions replaced by positive ones. Not easily, as it takes an Effort, it takes Empathy, or approaching the person on a human level, not being Judgemental, not using Shame, and keeping the discussion honest, adult-to-adult and "on the level" at all times. It means having the courage or guts to have a conversation with someone who may say harsh things.The video shows a California example where a canvasser (who is gay) talks to a black woman about including transgender people in antidiscrimination laws. As it turns out, she has a beloved nephew who shocked her by coming out as transgender. Ok, it may be staged, but it lays out the concept.This gives me hope. We have had a barrage of hype about how everyone is locked in internet silos, only reading confirmation of their prejudices, actively being goaded into hating "the other", becoming a Facebook statistic, a puppet of inhuman, hidden forces like Cambridge Analytica, Info Wars or Russian Intelligence, beginning to believe appalling conspiracy theories that bring out the worst in us. Apparently, there is something to be gained from honest human face-to-face communication after all. Even if we cannot achieve it, perhaps it is something we should strive for?For example, a few months ago, in the UK, the actor Lawrence Fox sent out some objectionable tweets. He was challenged by (among others) the black writer Bonnie Greer. What happened after is extraordinary - instead of escalating, as usually happens, the two met over coffee for a face-to-face conversation. They did not give details, only that it was amicable, and agreed to meet again.Should we keep the foregoing in mind with debating on politics.ie? Within its obvious limitations, yes.