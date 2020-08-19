Can the mods please take a harder line with people shouting 'RACIST' at anything they don't like.

"I hear you're a racist now father."



"Should we all be racists now? Only, the farm takes up most of the day, and at night I just like a cup of tea."

RACIST

RACIST

RACIST

RACIST

RACIST

RACIST

RACIST NONETHELESS

RACIST!!!

So this is a helpful development. As if the majority of internet discourse wasn't already poisoned beyond all redemption, it's now super cool and normal to shout '!!!!' at anything that we don't like, or that revolves around a reality that makes us uncomfortable, even though race is completely unrelated to the topic at hand. Usually I find the topic is actually about bad actors acting badly, and that's it. Some people seem to believe that you can simply throw out a completely baseless allegation to get someone who is saying something they don't like to shut up about harmful and infringing actions.Yes, this will surely resolve all of societies issues.Some gems I've encountered over the last few years:Criticizing an act of criminality or environmental destruction that happened to be conducted by a member of the Travelling Community, while also making no disparaging mention of their general lifestyle:(They're caucasian like most Irish by the way).The 27th Amendment:(When in actuality, it brought our laws in line with 165/195 countries around the world. The other thirty? Developing countries like El Salvador and Honduras. Butnonetheless.)Wanting more conscientious immigration and asylum policies that reflect the current climate and that aren't decades old, because we already have a serious housing, homeless, national debt, and even classroom size crisis.(To the securely homed, at least)Direct Provision:(even though caucasian Georgians and Albanians, Middle Easterners, and nationals from the African continent all stay there, and are all treated the same, including having a guaranteed bed under a roof, and three square meals. Which is far more than we can guarantee Irish nationals on a day to day basis; or even other Europeans in fact, like the homeless Eastern European man who was killed this week for his phone). BUTThis place ain't Twitter folks. Can't really help this being the reality on Twitter, but then again Twitter has been an absolute cesspit of extremism for many years. Maybe a better job can be done on a small forum like this? So I'm asking the mods to take a harder line with idiotic posts shoutingat things that do not relate to the colour of one's skin, or disparage someone just because of the region of the world they're from. Discussing criminality and issues of ethics should not be swamped by morons with double digit IQ's because the criminal or unethical individual in question isn't pasty white.