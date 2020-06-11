Can we drop the pretence that Fianna Fáil is a Republican Party?

ruserious
Micheál Martin says he is not in favour of ‘divisive’ poll on Northern Ireland border
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described Sinn Féin’s calls for a border poll on a united Ireland as divisive and said he would favour a different approach.
amp.irishexaminer.com
Taoiseach Micheál Martin today said that a border poll is divisive and he doesn’t believe it is the way forward. Instead he speaks of a shared island with greater co-operation. In other words, a continuance of the status quo with more island wide quangos to stick his FF buddies into.
Fianna Fáil no longer represent the idea of a United Ireland. They are free to do so, but what they cannot do is; claim to be a Republican Party.