Can we drop the pretence that Fianna Fáil is a Republican Party?

Micheál Martin says he is not in favour of ‘divisive’ poll on Northern Ireland border

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described Sinn Féin’s calls for a border poll on a united Ireland as divisive and said he would favour a different approach.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin today said that a border poll is divisive and he doesn’t believe it is the way forward. Instead he speaks of a shared island with greater co-operation. In other words, a continuance of the status quo with more island wide quangos to stick his FF buddies into.

Fianna Fáil no longer represent the idea of a United Ireland. They are free to do so, but what they cannot do is; claim to be a Republican Party.
 
