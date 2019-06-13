Can't hear mumbling film actors? Critics need to criticise unprofessional mumbling.

Could be a sign of loss of hearing alright. Shouldn't be a problem in a cinema as I'm slightly hard of hearing on one side and began to dread cinemas when some lunatic pressed the central button to take all cinemas up to volume 11.



On the rare occasion I do go now mostly it is to play with the comfy chair and its controls anyway. That's easily worth 12 quid right there.



Always bring earplugs as well as I've found the volume levels tortuous some years back.



I have noticed that some programmes in the past have been particularly poor in terms of sound quality. Some detective series seem to hanker for the film noir approach and you get mumbling AND dead screen darkness a lot. Not sure if it is meant to be arty but if you can neither see the characters nor make out more than half sentences from an actor that is a set of major technical deficiencies in the programme.