Can't hear mumbling film actors? Critics need to criticise unprofessional mumbling.

Patslatt1

Nov 18, 2009
5,395
English film and TV actors decades ago had great vocal skills and spoke with great clarity thanks to their long apprenticeships in repertory theatres throughout England. Unfortunately,the decline of repertory has undermined these skills.
A generation ago,mumbling speech or seeming to mumble in films started to become popular because this seemed natural. Some American actors seem to mumble but still can be understood.
In recent years, it is getting hard to understand a lot of the speech in many films. A recent example is the highly rated American film "Booksmart". The critics who rated it must have very good hearing or be wearing hearing aids. Old people who have suffered some hearing loss should avoid it, as should many young people whose hearing has been damaged in loud discos, especially basement discos.
If this mumbling keeps up, critics should introduce a rating for clarity of speech or a warning symbol for those with less than perfect hearing, say an ear icon with an X on it.
 


Cdebru

Jan 4, 2006
6,823
Wow I thought your other threads were sh!te.
 
AhNowStop

AhNowStop

May 23, 2017
11,818
feck I thought that was just me going mut n jeff ... I often have to put the bloody subtitles on :rolleyes:

thank God Im not alone anymore :oops:;) lol
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Mar 19, 2018
12,951
The basement discos are the worst
 
silverharp

silverharp

Jan 21, 2015
19,170
you are going deaf old man
 
Degeneration X

Degeneration X

Jun 14, 2017
7,319
Eh, critics have been commentating on this issue for years!

www.radiotimes.com

Why is it so hard to hear the dialogue in TV dramas?

Sound problems or actors mumbling? Dodgy technology or poor quality audio recording? We investigate the returning problem of 'Mumblegate'
www.radiotimes.com www.radiotimes.com

Have you been living under a rock or something?

Also I could hear everything in Booksmart (which is a bit overrated by the way) fine, I think you might need to get your ears tested or the sound system in your cinema was pretty faulty.
 
Lumpy Talbot

Jun 30, 2015
35,275
Could be a sign of loss of hearing alright. Shouldn't be a problem in a cinema as I'm slightly hard of hearing on one side and began to dread cinemas when some lunatic pressed the central button to take all cinemas up to volume 11.

On the rare occasion I do go now mostly it is to play with the comfy chair and its controls anyway. That's easily worth 12 quid right there.

Always bring earplugs as well as I've found the volume levels tortuous some years back.

I have noticed that some programmes in the past have been particularly poor in terms of sound quality. Some detective series seem to hanker for the film noir approach and you get mumbling AND dead screen darkness a lot. Not sure if it is meant to be arty but if you can neither see the characters nor make out more than half sentences from an actor that is a set of major technical deficiencies in the programme.
 
Patslatt1

Nov 18, 2009
5,395
Eh, critics have been commentating on this issue for years!

www.radiotimes.com

Why is it so hard to hear the dialogue in TV dramas?

Sound problems or actors mumbling? Dodgy technology or poor quality audio recording? We investigate the returning problem of 'Mumblegate'
www.radiotimes.com www.radiotimes.com

Have you been living under a rock or something?

Also I could hear everything in Booksmart (which is a bit overrated by the way) fine, I think you might need to get your ears tested or the sound system in your cinema was pretty faulty.
Cineworld multiplex in Dublin has good sound systems.
I have no problem hearing speech on radio which has to rely on the human voice.
 
brigg

Mar 8, 2009
573
Radio productions are supposed to have maximum audio clarity. There is no lip reading and no subtitles available.
If a TV/film performance is intended to be natural, real and gritty, then mumbling is fine. It can make a character memorable. Subtitles are your friend.
In real life people don't over pronounce every syllable like in a camp musical or pantomime for children.
 
caledhel

caledhel

Sep 21, 2014
2,945
So Tenet is replete with indistinct sound (possibly in the service of sequels as well as Arte) but it is a fine film with an outstanding performance by the cast, especially the lead, who is a breath of fresh air.

Time's Arrow, VR as an analogue of the GUT, quantum mechanics, anti-time and sexy physics. There were gaps and incongruities in the story line but the greater arc intrigues and the cinematography is worthy.

Yes, worth a couple of sequels if its sense and sentience can be kept intact and true. A Matrix for the 2020s? Perhaps in innovation and trope. Not sure Nolan fully understands it.
 
