Can't hear mumbling film actors? Critics need to criticise unprofessional mumbling.

English film and TV actors decades ago had great vocal skills and spoke with great clarity thanks to their long apprenticeships in repertory theatres throughout England. Unfortunately,the decline of repertory has undermined these skills.
A generation ago,mumbling speech or seeming to mumble in films started to become popular because this seemed natural. Some American actors seem to mumble but still can be understood.
In recent years, it is getting hard to understand a lot of the speech in many films. A recent example is the highly rated American film "Booksmart". The critics who rated it must have very good hearing or be wearing hearing aids. Old people who have suffered some hearing loss should avoid it, as should many young people whose hearing has been damaged in loud discos, especially basement discos.
If this mumbling keeps up, critics should introduce a rating for clarity of speech or a warning symbol for those with less than perfect hearing, say an ear icon with an X on it.
