Catalpast said:



We have just seen Father Wilson released from detention last week after his conviction was overturned in a clear case of Miscarriage of Justice



Yes i am aware of some few good priests. But the institutional school that i went to , taught me not to trust the church whatsoever especially leaders, superiors,high ranking priests not even their crocodile tears. They have known abuses for decades and did nothing.I know one priest who broke the confessional seal and fondled school girl's vagina in the confession box. The nuns believed that priest but not 14 years old deaf schoolgirl just because he was a priest which isnt good enough.Hence their deference was the problem.Knew one who was sexually abusing deaf boys for some 40 years as i didn't know that when i first came into school. Then i avoided him cos i had seen him doing to other boys at night. Then i heard from very eldery deaf man that he was sexually abused by that same man which shocked me cos the numbers of years he was in that school until i entered that school.One thing is clear for me personally i don't ever trust the church especially the higher ups the more you go up the ladder the more corrupted that you would be. They just knew and kept shut their mouths and moved their finances at the expense of sexually abused kids.