CAREFUL NOW... Pornography is so mainstream there is now a counter-culture

Armchair Activist
Well-known member
- Joined
- May 6, 2007
- Messages
- 2,038
It was written and warned against, the church protested and conservatives marched but who listened? pornography is now everywhere. Truth be told, every boy with the internet is watching it to some degree.
Social anxiety, depression, cognitive problems, lack of motivation are just some of the problems teenagers have today and its obvious where its coming from. Extreme sexual desires and damaged ego when they realise no girl wants to be with a drooling zombie that can barely put two sentences together.
The liberals have long defended pornography, they called it liberation and freedom. Little did they realise the demeaning nature of a business hell bent on destroying human values and women. A certain British MP Harriet Harmon went so far as to propose legalisation of porn involving minors. Talk about giving an inch and loosing a mile. Harriet Harman under attack over bid to water down child pornography law
However, there is good news.. many young men are revolting through abstinence from porn and the act of self interference. The web forum Reddit.com has a community of over 500k users, all reporting the difficulty porn use brought into their lives and a desire to fix their social and mental health issues. And its working, just several weeks away from porn is giving these young men a new lease of life, they are becoming much more social and attractive to women. concentration and focus has returned and lives are coming together. However, a simple relapse causes immediate loss of the benefits abstinence brought them, making it a life long struggle and fight against what has become a morbid addiction.
Its called the nofap movement and it needs to be publicised just as much as women's issues.
