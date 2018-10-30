Carlow-Kilkenny: call the next GE results

A place for serious discussion/ prediction. The idea is outlined on the main thread here:

Here are the first pref results last time out:

  • McGuinness, John elected 15.04% FF
  • Aylward, Bobby elected 13.38% FF
  • Funchion, Kathleen elected 12.43% SF
  • O'Connor, Jennifer Murnane not-elected 11.96% FF
  • Phelan, John Paul elected 10.81% FG
  • Deering, Pat elected 9.37% FG
  • Fitzgerald, David eliminated 7.17% FG
  • Phelan, Ann eliminated 6.27% LAB
  • Noonan, Malcolm eliminated 3.74% reen
  • McKee, Patrick eliminated 3.55% Renua
  • Wallace, Adrienne eliminated 2.26% PBP
  • MacLiam, Conor eliminated 1.60% SP
  • Manning, Paddy eliminated 1.54% Indo
  • Gilligan, Keith Martin eliminated 0.65% Indo
  • Walsh, Noel G eliminated 0.23% Indo


Anyone with local knowledge who can comment? Is Funchion in with a shout?

Just linking this to the main thread where I plan to amalgamate all the constituency predictions to come up with our own overall GE seat count prediction.

Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
 
Can't see much change since last time to be honest.

2 FF 2 FG 1 SF...........

the only question will be who the personnel will be in both FF and FG ...........McGuinnness and JP Phelan are definites - then it comes down to who tops Carlow and will that be enough to take them past the second Kilkenny candidates..........No idea who is running apart from the sitting TDs...............could be as you are.

If Funchion struggles - it will be indicative of a General SF struggle on the day - Ishe is a bellweather for SF and I think Mary Lou is going to struggle to hold what SF have without another economic crisis to surf - she should be fine given Labour are still on the floor and the rest of the left are busy fighting each other.
 
.......
 
I'd say it could be 3FG 1FF & 1SF, not that I'd personally like to see it turn out that way.
Deering retained his seat by the skin of his teeth last time out and Muranne OConnor seems well placed as a sitting senator to have another go next time out.
Can't see Labour vote recover here, so think funchion is probably safe.
Noonan while impressive is unlikely to grow the green vote to what it was like during Whites day. Due in my opinion to losing the rural vote after going after commercial jeeps during there last stint in government.
 
Haven't heard much from Funchion since she was elected. Seems to be more or less invisible, outside of Kilkenny or wherever she lives anyway.

Be interesting to see what happens with McGuiness and Aylward. Saw a fair bit on social media about possibility of negative campaigning against them if they decide to stand again, on basis that they tried to block the holding of the Repeal the 8th referendum. But will people remember?
 
Of the Sword said:
I'd say it could be 3FG 1FF & 1SF, not that I'd personally like to see it turn out that way.
Deering retained his seat by the skin of his teeth last time out and Muranne OConnor seems well placed as a sitting senator to have another go next time out.
Can't see Labour vote recover here, so think funchion is probably safe.
Noonan while impressive is unlikely to grow the green vote to what it was like during Whites day. Due in my opinion to losing the rural vote after going after commercial jeeps during there last stint in government.
Do you mean 3 FF, 1 FG, 1 SF?
 
statsman said:
Do you mean 3 FF, 1 FG, 1 SF?
It's certainly a possibility. Looking at 2016, Deering had 6,562 first preference votes against Murnane O'Connor's 8,373.
On the 10th count it was Deering 8,935 v's Murnane O'Connor's 9,459 and it was only on the 11th count did Deering take the seat on what was probably Phelan's transfers (or surplus perhaps?).
I'm not advocating this, as I'd hate to see FF dominate the constituency at all, but I would concede that it is a possibility.
 
Of the Sword said:
It's certainly a possibility. Looking at 2016, Deering had 6,562 first preference votes against Murnane O'Connor's 8,373.
On the 10th count it was Deering 8,935 v's Murnane O'Connor's 9,459 and it was only on the 11th count did Deering take the seat on what was probably Phelan's transfers (or surplus perhaps?).
I'm not advocating this, as I'd hate to see FF dominate the constituency at all, but I would concede that it is a possibility.
Horrible prospect.
 
3 FG, 1 FF and 1 SF.

FG had 3 seats in 2011. Edit: FF won the 4th seat here last time to get 2 seats, but were only in 4th place by 200 votes ahead of Pat Deering (FG). I think Bobby Aylward's seat is vulnerable.
 
Jennifer Murnane and Pat Deering from Carlow.
Funchion gone.
 
statsman said:
3 ff 2 fg?
Funchion must be a loser as she seems to have disappeared completely. With SF's perfrmance in the Preisdential election so poor, it will be a srike aginst the head if she survives.

If publicity is any use, then Murnane should get a big vote - but is appearing at every mickey-mouse function for photo opportunity a turn-on or a turn-off?
 
Fr Dougal said:
Jennifer Murnane and Pat Deering from Carlow.
Funchion gone.
I think there would have to be a big change in the voting pattern to allow 2 Carlow candidates through.
I think it only happened twice since the early 80's, 2007 & 1992.
 
Shannon73 said:
Funchion must be a loser as she seems to have disappeared completely. With SF's perfrmance in the Preisdential election so poor, it will be a srike aginst the head if she survives.

If publicity is any use, then Murnane should get a big vote - but is appearing at every mickey-mouse function for photo opportunity a turn-on or a turn-off?
Didn`t Funchion have her boyfriend co-opted to her council seat when she was elected TD hardly go down to well either
 
Latest updated predictions from across the threads.

FG - 58 - 59
FF - 49 - 53
SF - 22 - 24
Lab - 3 - 5
PBP - 1 - 2
Sol - 1
SD - 3
Green - 2
Indo - 16 15
Other - 0

Note that because the ranges per constituency can often involve more than two parties, there's no simple adding up to 160.
These figures include 1 FF for the CC.
 
In 2016 FF took 35.8% ( over two quotas ) FG took 27.4% and SF took 12.4%, the rest are largely irrelevant except for where their transfers went. This is a traditional FF stronghold so in this constituency FG have little hope of taking any seat from FF.

On national polling since 2016 FG have advanced a few percent more than FF which would indicate that FG could close the gap on FF but unless there's going to be something special in the geographic dispersion of the increased vote for FG they are just going to retain their 2 seats as will FF, leaving Funchion SF in much the same position as she was in 2016.
 
Plebian said:
In 2016 FF took 35.8% ( over two quotas ) FG took 27.4% and SF took 12.4%, the rest are largely irrelevant except for where their transfers went. This is a traditional FF stronghold so in this constituency FG have little hope of taking any seat from FF.

On national polling since 2016 FG have advanced a few percent more than FF which would indicate that FG could close the gap on FF but unless there's going to be something special in the geographic dispersion of the increased vote for FG they are just going to retain their 2 seats as will FF, leaving Funchion SF in much the same position as she was in 2016.
So, no change?
 
Despite what other posters have said I don't see any change here. FG got only 27% last time and they would need a massive bump to take 3 seats. Nor do I see FF taking 3. Interesting that people think SF will lose their seat here. If that happens, they are in for a seriously bad election.
 
statsman said:
So, no change?
On the bare numbers and constituency history it would appear so. While the nay sayers are fervently making a case for Funchion losing her seat, the simple facts of her position is that she was elected in 3rd place in a 5 seater constituency after coming third on first preferences and she also did really well on transfers. Also is there any 5 seater in the country with just FG and FF representatives?

If any seat might be in danger it could be the 2nd FG seat which was the 5th and last seat filled with just 1,631 votes separating the FG candidate from the 6th place Fianna Fail candidate. With FG now being under more popular management than in 2016 it's likely that FG will hold onto their 2nd seat.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carlow–Kilkenny_(Dáil_constituency)
 
