Carlow-Kilkenny: call the next GE results

Can't see much change since last time to be honest.



2 FF 2 FG 1 SF...........



the only question will be who the personnel will be in both FF and FG ...........McGuinnness and JP Phelan are definites - then it comes down to who tops Carlow and will that be enough to take them past the second Kilkenny candidates..........No idea who is running apart from the sitting TDs...............could be as you are.



If Funchion struggles - it will be indicative of a General SF struggle on the day - Ishe is a bellweather for SF and I think Mary Lou is going to struggle to hold what SF have without another economic crisis to surf - she should be fine given Labour are still on the floor and the rest of the left are busy fighting each other.