Carlow-Kilkenny: call the next GE results

statsman
Well-known member
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2011
- Messages
- 55,055
A place for serious discussion/ prediction. The idea is outlined on the main thread here:
Here are the first pref results last time out:
Anyone with local knowledge who can comment? Is Funchion in with a shout?
Just linking this to the main thread where I plan to amalgamate all the constituency predictions to come up with our own overall GE seat count prediction.
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
Here are the first pref results last time out:
- McGuinness, John elected 15.04% FF
- Aylward, Bobby elected 13.38% FF
- Funchion, Kathleen elected 12.43% SF
- O'Connor, Jennifer Murnane not-elected 11.96% FF
- Phelan, John Paul elected 10.81% FG
- Deering, Pat elected 9.37% FG
- Fitzgerald, David eliminated 7.17% FG
- Phelan, Ann eliminated 6.27% LAB
- Noonan, Malcolm eliminated 3.74% reen
- McKee, Patrick eliminated 3.55% Renua
- Wallace, Adrienne eliminated 2.26% PBP
- MacLiam, Conor eliminated 1.60% SP
- Manning, Paddy eliminated 1.54% Indo
- Gilligan, Keith Martin eliminated 0.65% Indo
- Walsh, Noel G eliminated 0.23% Indo
Anyone with local knowledge who can comment? Is Funchion in with a shout?
Just linking this to the main thread where I plan to amalgamate all the constituency predictions to come up with our own overall GE seat count prediction.
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
Last edited: