Castlepollard Exclusion From Commission on Mother and Baby Homes INQUIRY. (Second Thread)

*This thread was split precisely because of the unprecedented number of views and responses to my original post.*


http://www.politics.ie/forum/justice/255981-castlepollard-exclusion-commission-mother-baby-homes-inquiry-original-thread.html#post11101318


The pretext for the split was that the long thread was causing performance issues with the site. In my opinion, the real reason the thread was split was because of political pressure from the highest levels to squelch the dissent of birth mothers and illegal adoptees who oppose Minister Katherine Zappone's agenda, which seeks to deprive them of their human rights and right to natural justice.


*Birth mothers and illegal adoptees must form a united front and challenge Zappone's agenda together, refusing to compromise on full exhumation of Tuam mass interment of children and the child's innate right to their own identity absolutely.*


Figuratively speaking, give Zappone #both barrels


6 August 2018





Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation; 2nd Interim Report

11 April 2017


I was thread banned on the Tuam thread while in the act of posting evidence on CASTLEPOLLARD's lower infant mortality rates. THIS IS A DIFFERENT THREAD ABOUT CASTLEPOLLARD'S EXCLUSION FROM MOTHER AND BABY HOMES INQUIRY - A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT TOPIC.

I am also on record as saying that I was thread banned unfairly and unjustly by Stringjack for my political viewpoint. And now I have been banned from my own Feedback thread.

The evidence of lower mortality rates with Manor House, CASTLEPOLLARD, Co Westmeath, suggest the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary nuns and lay staff at this Mother and Baby Home were doing what they were paid to do. They actually cared for and fed the babies ear tagged for adoption, even if they treated their mothers abominably.

It's a strong argument for the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes to include ALL the mother and baby homes to have a balanced Inquiry.

However, Castlepollard, was deliberated excluded from the Commission's redress scheme. One can only wonder why? Some relevant facts below may suggest answers:


Westmeath Examiner - Up to 500 babies buried at Castlepollard home for single mothers

ARN claims that 2800 to 3000 babies were born in CASTLEPOLLARD. Of these, “2,500 were adopted out and between 300 to 500 died although this figure could be higher (no one knows the actual numbers)”.

….

As many as 278 children born to mothers in the Castlepollard Mother and Child Home are believed to have been adopted by American couples, and brought up in the US before the home closed in 1971.



PLEASE NOTE:
The home was one of three run by the Sisters of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, whose other homes were at BESSBORO in Co Cork, and Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea.



They arrived in Castlepollard in 1934, after purchasing Manor House, the estate of the Pollard-Urquhart family, founders of the town of Castlepollard, and with a grant from the Irish Sweepstake, built St Peter’s, which, after the nuns’ departure became a Midland Health Board hospital for people with disabilities.

The home could accommodate around 120 girls at a time. When they arrived, girls were given an assumed name to use, and they were expected to work to effectively “repay” the cost of their stay, which in some cases, lasted years, even though the state gave a per capita allowance to the sisters for the care of the young women.

Several accounts have been given of the harshness of the regime, and as far back as the 1940s, concerns were raised with Meath County Council by Cllr Sean Doyle of Athboy, and with Westmeath County Council by Cllr James Fagan, that St Peter’s was far from being the strict but fair institution where girls were given a “fresh start” after their “first offence” (girls who became pregnant outside of marriage on more than one occasion were sent to different institutions).

In January 1945, Cllr Fagan claimed at a meeting of Westmeath County Council that “inmates” at the institution were being compelled “to do manual work and take the place of men”. He said the girls “had to cut timber and wield heavy sledges in all kinds of weather and clad in overalls”. Describing the conditions as “uncivilised”, he said it was like the days of slavery, and he said he had witnesses to prove his claims.

The council agreed to inspect Manor House, and the committee appointed to go there reported that it was run “in an exemplary manner”. Cllr Fagan complained, however, that the sisters had forewarning of the council’s visit, and he claimed that contrary to the written report prepared after the meeting, the delegation had not spoken to any of the girls staying there.

Historian Ruth Illingworth confirmed this week that the regime at Castlepollard was harsh, and that to a large extent, this would have been known. “It would have had a bad image at the time – a seriously bad image.

“I was told that people saw girls who were nearly nine months pregnant out in the fields digging potates, and man in his 70s told me that as a boy, he climbed over a wall there, and he saw a nun hitting a girl with something like a belt,” she says.

However, things improved somewhat in the 1950s and 1960s.

I think that there was an unannounced visit by an inspector, and after that, things did improve.”
It gives me (STARRY) no joy to say that I have been 100 percent vindicated by the Second Interim Report of the Commission on Mother and Baby Homes. The commission feels that there is a strong case to include CASTLEPOLLARD....


Redress Scheme
4.2 The Commission considers that the exclusion of most of the Mother and Baby Homes and all of the County Homes from the redress scheme warrants further investigation. It considers that the Department of Education and Skill and the Department of Health should re-examine the decisions not to include them.
Redress Scheme
4.3 …. It is clear to the Commission, from its work to date, that the decisions on which institutions to include in, or exclude from, the redress scheme are not consistent. .... There is also a strong case for the inclusion of Mother and Baby Homes such as BESSBORO, SEAN ROSS, CASTLEPOLLARD, Tuam and Dunboyne and all of the County Homes.
4.23 As late as January 2005, the Department of health told the Department of Education that it had been unable to locate any record in relation to BESSBORO. This is despite the fact that BESSBORO had been receiving State support for over 80 years.



In April 2005, the Department of health told the Department of Education that consideration would have to be given to including, among others, CASTLEPOLLARD and Regina Coeli in the Schedule as evidence had bee found of a regulatory or inspection function as set out in Section 4 of the Act.



In May 2005, the Department of Health told the Department of Education that the inclusion of BESSBORO should be considered as papers had been found which referred to an inspection having been carried out.
Also refer to-

4.26 ….

The relevant health authorities were instrumental in the establishment of a number of them, notably BESSBORO, Tuam, CASTLEPOLLARD, St Patrick's, Kilrush and Dunboyne, and were involved in various aspect of their administration, including in some cases, deciding who was placed in the institution. For example, there records of the cork Board of Public Assistance show that it was actively involved in decisions about entry to and exit from BESSBORO especially in its early years.

BESSBORO was inspected by Dr James Deeny, the Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health. He closed it down because of the existence of a severe infection.
My Conclusions:

***An inspection would have found that CASTLEPOLLARD had far lower infant mortality rates than all the rest owing to the fact that in Castlepollard they had better obstetric conditions because illegal baby trafficking was a huge revenue stream for the nuns who ran it.***

The Investigation excluded Castlepollard, by an 'Order of Government', a site that would have offset the staggering infant mortality rates at Mother and Baby homes in general. Who pulled the strings excluding Castlepollard?




References / Sources:

Notice- 11th April 2017

Katherine Zappone TD, Minister for Children and Youth Affairs has today (11 April 2017) published the Second Interim Report of the Commission on Mother and Baby Homes.

Second Interim Report of the Commission on Mother and Baby Homes.

Latest News

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BxstUeEceS-zZmpIcFN5NXIzY1E/view


_____________________


EDIT


CONTACT DETAILS FOR THE SAMARITANS


For Emotional and Confidential Support


Help and support is available. Call the Samaritans on Freephone 116123


Local branches for Samaritans in Ireland:

https://www.samaritans.org/your-community/samaritans-work-ireland/samaritans-branches-ireland


Email Samaritans:

jo@samaritans.org
(UK and ROI)


Contact Samaritans' Ireland office:

Samaritans Ireland
4-5 Usher's Court
Usher's Quay
Dublin 8
Tel: +353 1 6710071
 
I'm finding that it pulls in so many other strands: The collusion of civil & public servants, of businesses, of farms, of local authorities, of the Gardai .... perhaps even authorities in America - it's showing the corruption of the body politic by Church & State in this Republic!

The only [logical] reason to exclude any of the particular institutions is because of corruption .... the continuing collusion of Church & State to protect themselves.
 
Paul Redmond, a survivor of St Peter's Castlepollard Mother and Baby Home in Co Westmeath, says per capita Castlepollard had the highest number of overseas adoptions.

Westmeath Examiner - 'Lock up' nuns says survivor of Castlepollard mother and baby home

… many activists feel that the current commission investigating the mother and baby homes should focus on securing justice for the survivors of the regime who are still alive, including the hundreds of people born in Castlepollard, many of who meet up every summer in the town.
Over 7,000 babies died in state-run hell holes - Irish Mirror Online

But the real figure is likely to be much higher as records do not include miscarriages or stillbirths.

In some cases, babies who survived only a few hours were wrongly registered as stillborns to avoid registering the birth and the death.


St Peter’s Hospital, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

This institution was bought by the Sacred Heart Order in 1934 as their third and final mother and baby home.

Certified by the Government for 75 mother and 125 infants, it’s believed more than 4,000 women and girls passed through its doors. A walled Angels’ Plot conceals between 400 and 500 bodies.
 
"Ear tagged"? Really?

I wonder why you were banned from Tuam?
 
Well one obvious reason to attempt to exclude Castlepollard is because it looks like there many be records available on the numbers of adoptions the nuns profited from. It will be interesting to see what comes out of the Castlepollard inclusion.
 
StarryPlough01 said:
The bigger picture never stops. One wonders how far the corruption and collusion go, perhaps nearer to us than we think.
To quote the late great Christopher Hitchens - Religion poisons everything.
Thank you for not letting this go. A lot of the information is absolutely new to me.
 
Well you are luckier than me.

I am excluded from starting a discussion in all except feedback.

Anyway keep up the good work.
 
Call for inquiry into high mortality rates at mother and baby homes

Mortality rates for three Sacred Heart mother and baby homes during (1944):

Bessborough Sacred Heart mother & baby home, Co Cork  44.6 per cent,
Sean Ross AbbeySacred Heart mother & baby home, Co. Tipperary  33.7 per cent
Castlepollard Sacred Heart mother and baby home, Co. Westmeath  9.1 per cent
 
shiel said:
Well you are luckier than me.

I am excluded from starting a discussion in all except feedback.

Anyway keep up the good work.
Shiel,

Thank you. I had the thread up in a few minutes of being excluded from my own Feedback Vote for Starry the People's Mod thread. I will remain Starry, the People's Mod.

How long are you banned from starting threads?
 
StarryPlough01 said:
Shiel,

Thank you. I had the thread up in a few minutes of being excluded from my own Feedback Vote for Starry the People's Mod thread. I will remain Starry, the People's Mod.

How long are you banned from starting threads?
God I do not know.

It is a good while.

My 'friends' here think it is funny.
 
StarryPlough01 said:
Shiel,

Thank you. I had the thread up in a few minutes of being excluded from my own Feedback Vote for Starry the People's Mod thread. I will remain Starry, the People's Mod.

How long are you banned from starting threads?
Is there a reason why you keep saying this, when it simply isn't true?
You didn't get a message saying you had been, afaiaa, and you're not banned from it, nor have you ever been.
(I checked).

More making stuff up perhaps?
 
petaljam said:
Is there a reason why you keep saying this, when it simply isn't true?
You didn't get a message saying you had been, afaiaa, and you're not banned from it, nor have you ever been.
(I checked).

More making stuff up perhaps?
Ah starry you are an insider.

No message for me telling me I am not banned.

I am feeling unwanted.

Anyway starry keep up the good work.
 
Mary Joyce has been searching for her Aunt Carmel for 36 years. Her aunt was 17 years old when she first came to this bleak place - St Peter's, Manor House, Castlepollard Mother and Baby Hospital (situated on the outskirts of Castlepollard), Co Westmeath:

https://www.rte.ie/news/special-reports/2014/0610/622940-mother-and-baby-homes/

The baby plot in the cemetery here was located at the back of the Manor House and the maternity hospital - a good distance from the the road but, … there's some doubt about the scale of the deaths that occurred here and a crucial lack of concrete evidence of where the young infants were actually laid to rest.

….

She says she is entitled to know if her aunt is alive and - by law - she feels it is certain that she is also entitled to know where her baby cousin is buried.
http://www.lenus.ie/hse/bitstream/10147/269292/1/FitzsimonsThesisNov2012.pdf

St. Peter’s Centre, which was purchased by the Midland Health Board in the early 1970’s, is situated on the outskirts of the village of Castlepollard; set in its own grounds it comprises a main hospital building, a period manor house and a six-bedded chalet. The period manor house was the former home of the Pollard family who resided there from 1716 to 1914. The house was vacant for twenty two years until 1936 when the Sisters of Charity of the Sacred Heart purchased the property and added the main hospital building and a small fever hospital (now the Health Centre). The Sisters of Charity of the Sacred Heart ran an orphanage and a home for unmarried mothers. This provision ceased in the early 1970’s.
 
Shocking..

More on Mary Joyce's aunt ...

Mary Frances Joyce has been searching 35 years for information on the whereabouts of her aunt Mary Carmel Donegan and her aunt's two months old infant baby's grave:


Mother and baby scandal could hit every family in Ireland - Irish Mirror Online

Mary’s cousin was born at Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, one of the largest mother-and-baby homes in the country on October 4, 1950.

She died just over two months later but there is no burial record for her.

….

Her mother, my aunt Mary Carmel Donegan was a minor at that stage. She was nearly 17-years-old, she had been raped and that’s how she ended up in Castlepollard. ....
If the Commission had an investigation of St Peter's, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath Mother and Baby Home in their remit, they might have discovered evidence on the cold case of missing 17 year old Mary Carmel Donegan.


Starry, the People's Mod
 
