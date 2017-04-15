Castlepollard Exclusion From Commission on Mother and Baby Homes INQUIRY. (Second Thread)

StarryPlough01
EDIT: *This thread was split precisely because of the unprecedented number of views and responses to my original post.*
The pretext for the split was that the long thread was causing performance issues with the site. In my opinion, the real reason the thread was split was because of political pressure from the highest levels to squelch the dissent of birth mothers and illegal adoptees who oppose Minister Katherine Zappone's agenda, which seeks to deprive them of their human rights and right to natural justice.
*Birth mothers and illegal adoptees must form a united front and challenge Zappone's agenda together, refusing to compromise on full exhumation of Tuam mass interment of children and the child's innate right to their own identity absolutely.*
6 August 2018
I was thread banned on the Tuam thread while in the act of posting evidence on CASTLEPOLLARD's lower infant mortality rates. THIS IS A DIFFERENT THREAD ABOUT CASTLEPOLLARD'S EXCLUSION FROM MOTHER AND BABY HOMES INQUIRY - A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT TOPIC.
I am also on record as saying that I was thread banned unfairly and unjustly by Stringjack for my political viewpoint. And now I have been banned from my own Feedback thread.
The evidence of lower mortality rates with Manor House, CASTLEPOLLARD, Co Westmeath, suggest the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary nuns and lay staff at this Mother and Baby Home were doing what they were paid to do. They actually cared for and fed the babies ear tagged for adoption, even if they treated their mothers abominably.
It's a strong argument for the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes to include ALL the mother and baby homes to have a balanced Inquiry.
However, Castlepollard, was deliberated excluded from the Commission's redress scheme. One can only wonder why? Some relevant facts below may suggest answers:
Westmeath Examiner - Up to 500 babies buried at Castlepollard home for single mothers
It gives me (STARRY) no joy to say that I have been 100 percent vindicated by the Second Interim Report of the Commission on Mother and Baby Homes. The commission feels that there is a strong case to include CASTLEPOLLARD....
Redress Scheme
Also refer to-
My Conclusions:
***An inspection would have found that CASTLEPOLLARD had far lower infant mortality rates than all the rest owing to the fact that in Castlepollard they had better obstetric conditions because illegal baby trafficking was a huge revenue stream for the nuns who ran it.***
The Investigation excluded Castlepollard, by an 'Order of Government', a site that would have offset the staggering infant mortality rates at Mother and Baby homes in general. Who pulled the strings excluding Castlepollard?
References / Sources:
Katherine Zappone TD, Minister for Children and Youth Affairs has today (11 April 2017) published the Second Interim Report of the Commission on Mother and Baby Homes.
Second Interim Report of the Commission on Mother and Baby Homes.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BxstUeEceS-zZmpIcFN5NXIzY1E/view
