Catalonian independence

No numbers to hand but going right back to the Spanish Civil war ( which featured , don’t forgot, increased regional autonomy as one of the differences between the republican and nationalist sides) both the Basque and Catalan regions represented significantly wealthier and more heavily industrialized economies than many of the more central & southern Spanish regions that, if not entirely behind Franco et al, were at least less hung up on regional autonomy.



In Ireland many like to empathize with the Catalans and Basque movements because of the perceived common cause of small nations/ cultures but often the reverse economic status of these regions vs. central Madrid administration , relative to Dublin vs. London ( or more recently Dublin vs. Brussels) is overlooked.



Also it should be noted that unlike the Scottish circumstance this relative wealth is ongoing and based solid foundations unlike the fleeting Scottish oil monies.



I think that some further federalization is the most likely direction in Spain. Even in the Basque country the voting split is not as clear cut or as heavily in favor of autonomy as one would imagine.

However this does present other regions with issues, whereas has been mentioned already, bad governance including over inflation of property booms has been an issue.



Spain might be a good little case study for the whole of Europe....right back to the middle ages certain regions have been significantly poorer than others because of lack of natural resources or distance from trading partners. Most of the conquistadors, I believe, came from the relatively poor internal regions like Extremadura.



And while the Basque factory worker or Galician fisherman were not exactly rich there seems to have been a more cohesive society in those areas as opposed to the internal regions with small % of aristocratic landowners on top of extremely poor peasants.....



If you can solve Spain , you could explain to me what the best path is for a peripheral nation like ourselves ( assuming that at some point in time our corp tax advantage disappears ...be it 10 or 100 years from now)