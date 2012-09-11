Catalonian independence

Seems like there´s a march organised for today in Barcelona for Catalonian independence.

Barcelona braces for million-strong march for Catalan independence | World news | guardian.co.uk

From the little I know of the situation, I suspect pro-independence is a misleading way of putting it - the Catalans probably want less FREEEEEEEEEDOM and more 'keeping their own earnings and paying less taxes to the central government.´ But that´s just my two cents.

Catalonia is one of the richer, more industrious parts of Spain, I'm usually told, but parts of the article gives me pause:

Most of the regions have been run as virtual fiefdoms by local politicians hand in hand with the savings banks, almost of all of which are now bankrupt.
Hey, leave Ireland out of it!

Earlier this month, Catalonia asked Madrid for a €5bn (£4bn) bailout, while claiming that it was only asking for what was rightfully its own in the first place.
Anyway, will be interesting to see if the estimated 1 million do indeed turn up for the march.


¡Visca Barça! ¡Visca Catalunya!
 
Support for Catalan independence is by no means universal in the region.

Many residents of Cataluna are recent migrants from the rest of Spain. They do not speak Catalan and identify with Spain, not Cataluna.
 
Interista said:
Support for Catalan independence is by no means universal in the region.

Many residents of Cataluna are recent migrants from the rest of Spain. They do not speak Catalan and identify with Spain, not Cataluna.
Yeah, the Catalan independence cause seems to be quite analogous to that of Scotland. It probably won't happen - it's something that certain politicians pay lip service to to garner votes from a certain wing of the voting spectrum.
 
Keith-M said:
Indeed and given Catalonia's current economic position, it's not happening anytime soon. BBC News - Catalonia seeks 5bn-euro bailout from Spain
Catalonia is the Germany of Spain, they are keeping the whole rotten show on the road. The madridlenos have been bleeding catalonia for years, they are only asking for a little bit of their own money back. An independent Catalonia would be debt free within 2 years and it does most of it's trade with France and Europe, so it won't miss it's third world neighbour.
 
Hard in Ireland to understand the strong regional pride and identity in Spain , not just Catalonia .......and there are very real historical , political , ethnic and economic reasons for its regional differences
 
My understanding (based on Catalonian viewpoint) is that Catalonia does not benifit from its tax take to the level that it should. In other words it recieves less of its own taxes and mless money form central than other areas in the country.

Say Area A v Catalonia; both same population. Area A gets more of revenue developed in Catalonia and more from central government. How truwe that is I do not know. What i can say is that if they were asking for 5 billion, then that much they do at least deserve.
 
Leaving aside the merits of the idealogical arguments for catalonian independence this burst of sentiment is in my view the beginnings of the reopening of old wounds in Spain. As austerity lurks around the corner the idea of somebody else taking the pain becomes attractive especially if there is an existing line of demarkation.
Paul Mason of the BBC has written about this recently where he observed that when Spain and Portugal joined the EEC they were showered in social benefits in return for forgetting who did what to who. Now the tap has been turned off will those old wounds resurface.
 
ffc said:
Catalonia is the Germany of Spain, they are keeping the whole rotten show on the road. The madridlenos have been bleeding catalonia for years, they are only asking for a little bit of their own money back. An independent Catalonia would be debt free within 2 years and it does most of it's trade with France and Europe, so it won't miss it's third world neighbour.
Interesting. Do you have any links/figures?

Does Catalonia have a pro-independence party for regional elections? Does it tend to get a majority there?
 
I remember one time a number of years ago, my sports club hosted an Argentinian team. Anyway, we all took them out on the lash to show them an Irish night out. We started implanting Argentine Nationalism into them for a laugh. Crossing Patrick's Bridge, they were shouting ''Viva Las Malvinas'' over and over. Great craic them Argies.
 
SilverSpurs said:
Leaving aside the merits of the idealogical arguments for catalonian independence this burst of sentiment is in my view the beginnings of the reopening of old wounds in Spain. As austerity lurks around the corner the idea of somebody else taking the pain becomes attractive especially if there is an existing line of demarkation.
Paul Mason of the BBC has written about this recently where he observed that when Spain and Portugal joined the EEC they were showered in social benefits in return for forgetting who did what to who. Now the tap has been turned off will those old wounds resurface.
Sounds very like somewhere we all know well :) You'd think up to a few years ago that Brusssels was Santa Claus or something.
 
ruserious said:
I remember one time a number of years ago, my sports club hosted an Argentinian team. Anyway, we all took them out on the lash to show them an Irish night out. We started implanting Argentine Nationalism into them for a laugh. Crossing Patrick's Bridge, they were shouting ''Viva Las Malvinas'' over and over. Great craic them Argies.
What the f**k has that got to do with Catalonia :roll: ?
 
No numbers to hand but going right back to the Spanish Civil war ( which featured , don’t forgot, increased regional autonomy as one of the differences between the republican and nationalist sides) both the Basque and Catalan regions represented significantly wealthier and more heavily industrialized economies than many of the more central & southern Spanish regions that, if not entirely behind Franco et al, were at least less hung up on regional autonomy.

In Ireland many like to empathize with the Catalans and Basque movements because of the perceived common cause of small nations/ cultures but often the reverse economic status of these regions vs. central Madrid administration , relative to Dublin vs. London ( or more recently Dublin vs. Brussels) is overlooked.

Also it should be noted that unlike the Scottish circumstance this relative wealth is ongoing and based solid foundations unlike the fleeting Scottish oil monies.

I think that some further federalization is the most likely direction in Spain. Even in the Basque country the voting split is not as clear cut or as heavily in favor of autonomy as one would imagine.
However this does present other regions with issues, whereas has been mentioned already, bad governance including over inflation of property booms has been an issue.

Spain might be a good little case study for the whole of Europe....right back to the middle ages certain regions have been significantly poorer than others because of lack of natural resources or distance from trading partners. Most of the conquistadors, I believe, came from the relatively poor internal regions like Extremadura.

And while the Basque factory worker or Galician fisherman were not exactly rich there seems to have been a more cohesive society in those areas as opposed to the internal regions with small % of aristocratic landowners on top of extremely poor peasants.....

If you can solve Spain , you could explain to me what the best path is for a peripheral nation like ourselves ( assuming that at some point in time our corp tax advantage disappears ...be it 10 or 100 years from now)
 
The System Works said:
Lower taxes and less centralization sounds like more freedom to me.
Catalonia has never forgiven the rest of Spain for the betrayal of democracy in 1936. The last desperate meeting of the democratic republic of Spain was held in the catalan town of Figueres in Feb 1939. As the catalan republicans retreated hundreds of thousands of men, women and children desperately fled to the French border. The nationalist armies of Franco, the air force armed and trained and supported by HItler, bombed and straffed them every step of the way, Barcelona was bombed by the air force every day for 40 days. Catalonia was the last bastion of democracy against Franco's facist thugs, these things matter as much as taxes.
 
Roberto Jordan said:
In Ireland many like to empathize with the Catalans and Basque movements because of the perceived common cause of small nations/ cultures but often the reverse economic status of these regions vs. central Madrid administration , relative to Dublin vs. London ( or more recently Dublin vs. Brussels) is overlooked.
Great post. Indeed, politicized hipsters do empathize with Catalonian and Basque movements instinctively rather than on the basis of any deep reflection. The same thing occurs regarding Palestine-Israel.

As someone who has spent a lot of time in 'Spain' I have always been struck by how bogus a construct the Spanish nation seemed to be. Everywhere you go, you meet people who do not wish to be part of 'Spain' at all.

Depends what you mean by solve Spain.. if you mean retain 'Spain' whilst satisfying the desires of the regions then solving Spain means retaining a bogus concept, and I am not sure that is a solution at all.
 
ruserious said:
Nothing. Just something which reminded me of it. Relax.
You do know Catalonia is in Spain not Argentina don't you? Maybe it was the Spanish language that confused you?
 
blokesbloke said:
Interesting. Do you have any links/figures?

Does Catalonia have a pro-independence party for regional elections? Does it tend to get a majority there?
The figures are that Catalonia has a fiscal deficit of about 18 billion euros, meaning they pay 18 billion more each year than they receive from central goverment, so looking for a 5 billion euro bailout is pretty reasonable. Catalonia cannot raise money on the international markets anymore because the markets are terrified of lending to anyone except sovereign govts. and even then they're not keen. If it was independent it would be a solvent, successful state within the EU, a bit like Norway, except warmer.

Catalan Budget and Deficit | Catalan News Agency
 
