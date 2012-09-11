Little_Korean
Seems like there´s a march organised for today in Barcelona for Catalonian independence.
Barcelona braces for million-strong march for Catalan independence | World news | guardian.co.uk
From the little I know of the situation, I suspect pro-independence is a misleading way of putting it - the Catalans probably want less FREEEEEEEEEDOM and more 'keeping their own earnings and paying less taxes to the central government.´ But that´s just my two cents.
Catalonia is one of the richer, more industrious parts of Spain, I'm usually told, but parts of the article gives me pause:
Hey, leave Ireland out of it!Most of the regions have been run as virtual fiefdoms by local politicians hand in hand with the savings banks, almost of all of which are now bankrupt.
Anyway, will be interesting to see if the estimated 1 million do indeed turn up for the march.Earlier this month, Catalonia asked Madrid for a €5bn (£4bn) bailout, while claiming that it was only asking for what was rightfully its own in the first place.
