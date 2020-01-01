Catholic names 'hindered sons of Famine refugees.'

parentheses
Researchers in America have done a study tracking Irish famine refugees and their sons in the 19th century. The study analyzed the men's occupations and literacy to assess how the two generations fared. They compared them with data from German and British immigrants. They found the Irish tended to succeed less well than those other ethnicities. "In particular we find that having a more Catholic-sounding surname and being born in Ireland were associated with less upward mobility," the authors remarked.
Interesting reminder of the tough conditions encountered by Irish famine emigrants in America. Catholic surname ‘hindered sons of Famine refugees'
