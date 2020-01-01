Catholic names 'hindered sons of Famine refugees.'

Ardillaun said: Is this the original article? Let’s skip the paywall. Click to expand...

The study analysed the men’s occupations and literacy to assess how the two generations fared. For comparison, they constructed similar data sets for German and British immigrants, and for American-born men. On average, the sons of Famine-era Irish immigrants fared less well than these other groups. ​

“Inauspicious early life conditions, an environment rife with anti-Irish sentiment, and a continuing influx of new immigrants may have hindered Irishchildren’s advancement,” the researchers said. ​

The study assessed whether certain factors were linked with the second generation’s prospects, including their fathers’ “human capital” — defined as education and skills — and whether they lived in an Irish enclave or had a Catholic-sounding surname. ​

Ariell Zimran, one of the study’s authors, explained that there was strong prejudice against Catholics at this time, with many Americans fearing that Catholicism was incompatible with their country’s democracy, because Catholics’ loyalty would be to their church. ​

Zimran added that, between the 1830s and 1850s, Irish emigrants became “increasingly poor, Catholic and Irish-speaking”, and so seemed “more different from the native population”. By 1850 there were one million Irish-born people in America. ​

“greatly narrowed the gap in occupational status relative to natives in comparison to their fathers’ starting point”, but did not close it entirely, said the study. [...] ​

“Despite the desperate conditions in which many Famine-era migrants arrived, and their relatively low levels of human capital, their children showed strong evidence of ‘assimilation and contribution’ in the labour market,” said the researchers. ​