Cavan Monaghan: call the next GE

Cavan Monaghan, under the new boundary changes is to be a five seater including all of both counties plus a sliver of east Meath.



Of the four current incumbents, SF's Caoimhin O'Caolain, is retiring, to be replaced with current MEP, and director of elections, Matt Carthy, and a running mate in former councillor, Pauline Tully.



Heather Humphreys will be leading the charge for FG, alongside senator Joe O'Reilly, with a possible third to be added to the ticket.



Flying the flag for Fianna Fail will be incumbents Niamh Smyth and Brendan Smyth.



Last time out in the four seater, this went to the wire with the two FF candidates being elected on the tenth count at the expense of SF's Kathryn Reilly and FG's Joe O'Reilly.



In terms of vote split last time, it was FG, 31%, Ff 28%, SF 27%, with FG losing out on a second seat due to poor vote management (largely due to Humphreys' high profile as a minister).



This looks to be tight this time again with a seat guaranteed for each party and a straight fight for the last two. I would expect FG to have addressed their vote management this time giving them one of the last two, leaving a straight fight between Tully of SF and one of the FF candidates.



Could well be a long count.