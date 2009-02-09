Celebrate the First Annual Donie Cassidy Day!

oceanclub

First Annual Donie Cassidy Day | Facebook

"April 10th 2009 will mark the first anniversary of Donie Cassidy's prediction that house prices will rise between 25% and 30%. He promised to return to the Senate and remind everyone that "He told us so".

All true Irish patriots will want to mark this great day, and celebrate the 38% to 44% house price increase that must happen between now and then.

The First Annual Donie Cassidy day will fall on a Friday, so you might want to start thinking about taking a long weekend.

Suggested Events for the first Annual Donie Cassidy day:

* Host a charity breakfast and ask for donations of 25p to 30p to symbolise the increase in house prices.
* Wear a T-Shirt that's 25% to 30% too big.
* Spend 25% to 30% more for your lunch that day.
* Drive on the right hand side of the road for a day."
 


smitchy2

Easy Tiger said:
Who could have possibly have seen the international credit crisis.
The international credit crisis could not have prevented our housing market from crashing before this.
Last April house prices had dropped substantially and were only heading 1 way.

Sorry but gombeeism with the likes of Cassidy cannot be tolerated
 
stewiegriffin

Its a healthy sign for our democracy , that a state representative has the freedom and indeed the courage to talk up the market . We need more like him .

Register of Members Interests of Seanad Éireann 1 January 2007 - 31 December 2007

CASSIDY, Donie
1. Occupational Income …….. Rental Income:
(1) Granby Row, Dublin 1;
(2) 59 The Green, Beaumont Woods, Dublin 9;
(3) 28 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2;
(4) Belvedere Hotel, Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1;
(5) Cassidys Hotel, 6, 7, 8 Cavendish Row and 9 Rutland
Place, Dublin 1;
(6) Lir Building, 52 Oliver Plunkett Street, Mullingar,
Co. Westmeath;
(7) 171 Belvedere Hills, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath;
(8) 7 Gardiner Row, Dublin 1;
(9) Dorset Hotel, Granby Row, Dublin 1;
 
He wears a very bad rug, and a pioneer pin. He also famously said that we should drive on the right hand side of the road, to facilitate immigrants. In short he is the main man plonker among a tribe of plonkers. In fact the word plonker was invented with this cretin in mind.
 
Abacus

Aha...ye are at it again. Not content with the assassination attempts on P. Flynn then Bev (our Mayo Beauty), then poor deceased Liamo (RIP), then Rambo Ray (who has downsized to microlevel ),....I now see that ye have set yer sights on the noblest of all our Soldiers of Destiny......Donie Cassidy. To what purpose ?

Have ye no shame ? How many of ye have stood in the gap of danger ? ...sa bearr na baol.....in the very eye of the hurricane ? Well..how many of ye ? ? ?

None, that's how many and well we know it !
How many of ye ever acknowledged and admired his turning of the tide of disadvantage into a victory roll when all the pundits had written him off ? Isn't that the hallmark of the true politician. How many of ye have been garotted by your own because you tried to protect your own best interests and still lived to tell the tale ?

Ye, the anti Donie brigade, smallminded propertyless bigots that ye are thought ye had him banished from Irish political life when ye arranged for him to be dumped by the electorate only for this prince among politicians to pop up again in the Senate. Ya can't keep a good man down and when he's a Westmeath man ye have no chance.

There is much to admire about Donie. Did ye ever notice how all photographers are inexorably drawn to include Donie in mid-photo....that they always wait for him to take position just behind the leader or whoever is the celeb. Well that's because they at least know and recognise proper protocol. Oh, I can hear ye scoffing down here in the sticks but why should a Senate big shot be placed in the shade ? Why ?

And all the while all ye can do is bedrudge and envy and be cynical.
Well, lads, I have news for ye....twon't affect DC and it never has.

Ye just love to pick on soft targets, now don't ye.
 
stewiegriffin said:
Its a healthy sign for our democracy , that a state representative has the freedom and indeed the courage to talk up the market . We need more like him .

Register of Members Interests of Seanad Éireann 1 January 2007 - 31 December 2007

CASSIDY, Donie
1. Occupational Income .. Rental Income:
(1) Granby Row, Dublin 1;
(2) 59 The Green, Beaumont Woods, Dublin 9;
(3) 28 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2;
(4) Belvedere Hotel, Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1;
(5) Cassidys Hotel, 6, 7, 8 Cavendish Row and 9 Rutland
Place, Dublin 1;
(6) Lir Building, 52 Oliver Plunkett Street, Mullingar,
Co. Westmeath;
(7) 171 Belvedere Hills, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath;
(8) 7 Gardiner Row, Dublin 1;
(9) Dorset Hotel, Granby Row, Dublin 1;
I think more should be made of this

Blatant cheerleading for a bubble :

1) Either man was intending to fiddle the country for his advantage
2) Has extremely poor judgement

In either case he is no longer credible as leadership material - it is the likes of him that mean that Lenhian can't call too loudly for banker's heads

cYp
 
Stroke

This has played out over the past number of months on thepropertypin, the man's a legend. Amazes me how he can STILL get his head in any TV shot shot of any FF leader whenever they visit the midlands.....
 
alonso

Happy Donie Cassidy Day, everyone! It's great weather we had for it, too. This week has been fantastic news for Donie's party - not only a generous giveaway budget, but a 30% increase in property prices in 12 months thanks to Donie. Well done.
 
Abacus

Well there can hardly be any doubt about it but there's two things the Irish sure don't like and that's success and failure. The Don has precious few failures and has almighty success in his business life but still he can do nothing right with ye lot. Oh, I know that they are only to be found beyond Newlands Cross and the Lucan Roundabout but they are still the very backbone of this country.

I'll give The Don this though.......he knows what the people are thinking at any given time and that's because like another famed Irish backwoodsman of the modern era in the political arena, his loyal constituents are those valiant and stoic people who still 'have their dinner in the middle of the day'.
 
oceanclub

I'm delighted to say that the second annual Donie Cassidy day is swiftly approaching:



We celebrate not only the 50% to 60% increase in house prices in the last two years (I mean, I assume that Donie meant it would be 25-30% per annum anyway), but also to thank him for all those 4-bedroom houses in the midlands that we all rushed out to buy on his say so last year (Senator defends gaffe on house prices - National News, Frontpage - Independent.ie).

P.
 
