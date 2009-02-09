Celebrate the First Annual Donie Cassidy Day!

oceanclub
"April 10th 2009 will mark the first anniversary of Donie Cassidy's prediction that house prices will rise between 25% and 30%. He promised to return to the Senate and remind everyone that "He told us so".
All true Irish patriots will want to mark this great day, and celebrate the 38% to 44% house price increase that must happen between now and then.
The First Annual Donie Cassidy day will fall on a Friday, so you might want to start thinking about taking a long weekend.
Suggested Events for the first Annual Donie Cassidy day:
* Host a charity breakfast and ask for donations of 25p to 30p to symbolise the increase in house prices.
* Wear a T-Shirt that's 25% to 30% too big.
* Spend 25% to 30% more for your lunch that day.
* Drive on the right hand side of the road for a day."
