Celebrate the First Annual Donie Cassidy Day!

Aha...ye are at it again. Not content with the assassination attempts on P. Flynn then Bev (our Mayo Beauty), then poor deceased Liamo (RIP), then Rambo Ray (who has downsized to microlevel ),....I now see that ye have set yer sights on the noblest of all our Soldiers of Destiny......Donie Cassidy. To what purpose ?



Have ye no shame ? How many of ye have stood in the gap of danger ? ...sa bearr na baol.....in the very eye of the hurricane ? Well..how many of ye ? ? ?



None, that's how many and well we know it !

How many of ye ever acknowledged and admired his turning of the tide of disadvantage into a victory roll when all the pundits had written him off ? Isn't that the hallmark of the true politician. How many of ye have been garotted by your own because you tried to protect your own best interests and still lived to tell the tale ?



Ye, the anti Donie brigade, smallminded propertyless bigots that ye are thought ye had him banished from Irish political life when ye arranged for him to be dumped by the electorate only for this prince among politicians to pop up again in the Senate. Ya can't keep a good man down and when he's a Westmeath man ye have no chance.



There is much to admire about Donie. Did ye ever notice how all photographers are inexorably drawn to include Donie in mid-photo....that they always wait for him to take position just behind the leader or whoever is the celeb. Well that's because they at least know and recognise proper protocol. Oh, I can hear ye scoffing down here in the sticks but why should a Senate big shot be placed in the shade ? Why ?



And all the while all ye can do is bedrudge and envy and be cynical.

Well, lads, I have news for ye....twon't affect DC and it never has.



Ye just love to pick on soft targets, now don't ye.