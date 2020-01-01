Celebrity Deaths 2020

Rather than posting a new thread every time someone dies.
Sad to to see the passing of Terry Jones , founding member of Monty Python.
Some of their stuff was very hit and miss , but the 'life of Brian ' among others was a very high point.
Terry Jones, Monty Python founder and Life of Brian director, dies aged 77
