Centenary of the death of Tsar Nicholas II and family.

parentheses

parentheses

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 26, 2011
Messages
14,800
New genetic tests have confirmed the authenticity of the bones of Tsar Nicholas II and his family.

In 1918 Tsar Nicholas II and his family were being held as prisoners of the Bolshevik government in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg. The Russian Civil War had begun and Yekaterinburg was threatened by White Russian forces. This seems to have triggered a decision by the Bolsheviks to kill the Tsar and his family. In the early morning of 17th July 1918 a Bolshevik execution squad moved into the house where the Royal family were held and the killings began. Some members of the squad were drunk and the killings turned into a dreadful melee. Subsequently the bodies were buried in woods.

The Tsar and his family are regarded as Saints of the Russian Orthodox Church and are widely venerated. The Patriarch of the Church will lead prayers in Yekaterinburg tonight and religious events will also take place in many other cities in following days.



Interestingly, the city of Yekaterinburg was renamed Sverdlovsk during the Soviet era. This was in honour of Yakov Sverdlov, who is thought to have had an involvement in the decision to kill the Russian Royals.
 
Last edited:


Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
59,591
A bad ruler. He tried to force Russificiation on Finland, which even his reactionary father Alexander III didnt dare try. His secret police the Okrana wrote the "Protocols of the Elders of Zion", and when Nicholas criticised it, it wasnt because it was anti semitic but because he felt it was shoddily written (he even described anti semitism as a good cause). He ordered his troops to open fire on Bloody Sunday outside the Winter Palace in 1905, which caused (along with defeat by Japan) the 1905 Revolution, which forced him to concede a constitution and a parliament. But he kept manipulating the elections to confine the vote to the big landowners.

On the positive side, one of his Prime Ministers, Stolypin relaxed press censorship and encouraged industrialisation, which acheived rapid economic growth. Stolypin was assassinated in a theatre, and the imperial family boycotted the funeral officially because he was an opponent of Rasputin. However as Nicholas intervened to close down the investigation, there is speculation the real assassin was a conservative opponent of his reforms.
 
The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
43,651
Nicholas and his family murdered in cold blood by the political left who to this day show no mercy to any opponent.
I
 
J

JimmyFoley

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 28, 2016
Messages
9,475
George V could have saved them, but, fearing the ramifications, he left them to their fate.

Durtbird, really.
 
P

Politics matters

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 16, 2012
Messages
7,648
They had it coming, Russians were starving during the first world war, while these people had no care in the world.
 
The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
43,651
Politics matters said:
They had it coming, Russians were starving during the first world war, while these people had no care in the world.
Click to expand...
So you justify the cold blooded murder of teenage girls and a boy and his parents .

What are you?

Not human it seems to me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom