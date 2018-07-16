Centenary of the death of Tsar Nicholas II and family.

New genetic tests have confirmed the authenticity of the bones of Tsar Nicholas II and his family.In 1918 Tsar Nicholas II and his family were being held as prisoners of the Bolshevik government in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg. The Russian Civil War had begun and Yekaterinburg was threatened by White Russian forces. This seems to have triggered a decision by the Bolsheviks to kill the Tsar and his family. In the early morning of 17th July 1918 a Bolshevik execution squad moved into the house where the Royal family were held and the killings began. Some members of the squad were drunk and the killings turned into a dreadful melee. Subsequently the bodies were buried in woods.The Tsar and his family are regarded as Saints of the Russian Orthodox Church and are widely venerated. The Patriarch of the Church will lead prayers in Yekaterinburg tonight and religious events will also take place in many other cities in following days.Interestingly, the city of Yekaterinburg was renamed Sverdlovsk during the Soviet era. This was in honour of Yakov Sverdlov, who is thought to have had an involvement in the decision to kill the Russian Royals.