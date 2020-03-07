Charity Reg appointees sued... by the taxman !!

Charities Regulator excoriated by Trustees Charity trustees nominated by the Charities Regulator to sort out problems at the now defunct charity, Animal Heaven Animal Rescue (AHAR), have sharply criticised the Regulator after they ended up being sued over historic tax liabilities incurred by the Kerry-based charity.

Little and all as I know about charity governance, you would think that appointees put in by the state "Regulator" to sort out a troubled charity would have some kind of blanket exemption from trouble.This is not about scant resources, just joined up thinking.Or can anyone explain a point I missed?No of course it's not precluded, because the Regulator hasn't been fired immediately for this idiocy by whatever department is in charge of the CRA.How do people like that get jobs in the public service in the first place?