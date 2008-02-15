Chat - the place for chat

David Cochrane

David Cochrane

Feb 21, 2003
4,249
www.politics.ie
davidcochrane
Ok,

From now on 'Chat' is the place where you can talk about anything NOT to do with politics, I'm giving up my age-old request to keep P.ie strictly about politics, on the basis that anything non-political will go in chat.

If you want to rant about Trappatoni, whinge about O'Sullivan or moan about whatever else - as loan as it's not politics, it's chat.

So, if it ain't political, it can go into the 'chat' section.

That's it.

Oh, this probably should be in Dev&Ed rather than Chat, but *shrugs*.

D.

By the way, if you don't want to see 'Chat' in Latest Discussions, you can hit the X beside the chat category on the My Politics.ie page and that will make it hidden on the MyP.ie page
 


H

HanleyS

Jan 11, 2007
815
David Cochrane said:
HanleyS said:
Does that include religious and sporting threads?
So, if it ain't political, it can go into the 'chat' section
I think what I said was pretty clear.
Good stuff. No more bombardment with threads about hair vests or Legion of Mary meets.
 
O

ON THE ONE ROAD

Jun 20, 2005
4,696
how is tapotoni not politcs. denis the government should do more to help the special olympics but iam still not going to pay tax o brien has decided to give something back to irish society after getting so so much. This is the crux of the issue of modern ireland this is a 'current affair'
 
H

HanleyS

Jan 11, 2007
815
ON THE ONE ROAD said:
how is tapotoni not politcs. denis the government should do more to help the special olympics but iam still not going to pay tax o brien has decided to give something back to irish society after getting so so much. This is the crux of the issue of modern ireland this is a 'current affair'
I think Dave means threads with no relevance to politics. There's two threads about Trapatoni, one of which deals specificially with the DOB issue. There's also numerous threads about 'Our Lady of Lourdes', 'Latin Mass' etc.
 
David Cochrane

David Cochrane

Feb 21, 2003
4,249
www.politics.ie
davidcochrane
ON THE ONE ROAD said:
how is tapotoni not politcs. denis the government should do more to help the special olympics but iam still not going to pay tax o brien has decided to give something back to irish society after getting so so much. This is the crux of the issue of modern ireland this is a 'current affair'
It's not politics though, it's chat - oh dear, the next row won't be over whether stuff is actually relevant on P.ie - but if it's irrelevant on P.ie or not.

Let me put it this way, if a PolCor writes about it, it's politics, if the sports (or religious affairs) correspondents are more likely write about it, as far as P.ie is concerned, it's chat. There really is no pleasing some.........
 
R

Rebelman

Apr 20, 2007
159
no1rebelman.bebo.com
@kencurtin
nice to see a playground for all those with no interest in politics, nut jobs and spammers - hopefully it will help keep the rest of the site noise free (I have my doubts though)

I thought for a second when I saw chat it meant you had added a live chat to the site something which I believe would greatly enhance it and would be great when we are discussing live events like election counts, debates etc. anyway I have suggested that idea elsewhere and its still hopefully being considered for the future.
 
O

ON THE ONE ROAD

Jun 20, 2005
4,696
HanleyS said:
ON THE ONE ROAD said:
how is tapotoni not politcs. denis the government should do more to help the special olympics but iam still not going to pay tax o brien has decided to give something back to irish society after getting so so much. This is the crux of the issue of modern ireland this is a 'current affair'
I think Dave means threads with no relevance to politics. There's two threads about Trapatoni, one of which deals specificially with the DOB issue. There's also numerous threads about 'Our Lady of Lourdes', 'Latin Mass' etc.
fair enough but the latin mass is political. what is called politics in this country is just window dressing. it's much more broader. maybe when people accept that we can move on to useing politics as a way to bring about meaningfull change or not, but we have to understand it.
 
E

Eddiepops

Aug 4, 2006
106
Cool, but I'm never going near it is as a mod!
 
D

DOD

Aug 25, 2003
642
David Cochrane said:
HanleyS said:
Does that include religious and sporting threads?
So, if it ain't political, it can go into the 'chat' section
I think what I said was pretty clear.[/quote:14zukfid]

Okay, so we have a section for talking about culture and community, yet if we want to talk about it, we'll have to use chat. Makes perfect sense! :roll:

(Yes I know I came crawling back, but I get bored easily.)
 
rockofcashel

rockofcashel

Jan 23, 2005
8,327
www.sinnfein.ie
DOD said:
David Cochrane said:
HanleyS said:
Does that include religious and sporting threads?
So, if it ain't political, it can go into the 'chat' section
I think what I said was pretty clear.
Okay, so we have a section for talking about culture and community, yet if we want to talk about it, we'll have to use chat. Makes perfect sense! :roll:

(Yes I know I came crawling back, but I get bored easily.)[/quote:3hnovu6f]

I was going to say you came crawling back.. but you got their yourself
 
H

HanleyS

Jan 11, 2007
815
DOD said:
David Cochrane said:
HanleyS said:
Does that include religious and sporting threads?
So, if it ain't political, it can go into the 'chat' section
I think what I said was pretty clear.
Okay, so we have a section for talking about culture and community, yet if we want to talk about it, we'll have to use chat. Makes perfect sense! :roll:

(Yes I know I came crawling back, but I get bored easily.)[/quote:3iy1i7z6]
While sport and to a lesser extent religion are important to Irish culture it is a very broad topic that could pretty much include anything that Irish people are interested in.
 
evercloserunion

evercloserunion

Dec 10, 2006
804
Religion is a very important part of politics.
 
H

Henry Joy

Jan 20, 2007
35
RedStar1916 said:
Religion is a very important part of politics.
I disagree. Religion is a very important part of bigotry.
 
