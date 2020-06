Chat - the place for chat

Ok,From now on 'Chat' is the place where you can talk about anything NOT to do with politics, I'm giving up my age-old request to keep P.ie strictly about politics, on the basis that anything non-political will go in chat.If you want to rant about Trappatoni, whinge about O'Sullivan or moan about whatever else - as loan as it's not politics, it's chat.So, if it ain't political, it can go into the 'chat' section.That's it.Oh, this probably should be in Dev&Ed rather than Chat, but *shrugs*.D.By the way, if you don't want to see 'Chat' in Latest Discussions, you can hit the X beside the chat category on the My Politics.ie page and that will make it hidden on the MyP.ie page