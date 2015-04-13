Check the Electoral Register now! You might not be on it.....

I just checked the register. My name is not on it anymore!

Now that is probably because I neglected to return the form they send out every couple of years to confirm my continuing residence at my current address. I hold my hands up.

So now I have to complete a form, bring ID, present myself to the local Garda Station, get it signed and stamped, and send it off to my County Council Office.

To ensure I am eligible to vote in the SSM Referendum, I must send this off prior to May 5th.

Just a heads up to those who might be caught out, like I would have been had I not checked the Register.

https://www.checktheregister.ie/PublicPages/Default.aspx?uiLang=
 


Just checked the register due to the absence of herself's polling card.

She's been booted off. Still has the card from her family home in the same constituency. So she is down to one vote this time.....
 
