Check the Electoral Register now! You might not be on it.....

I just checked the register. My name is not on it anymore!Now that is probably because I neglected to return the form they send out every couple of years to confirm my continuing residence at my current address. I hold my hands up.So now I have to complete a form, bring ID, present myself to the local Garda Station, get it signed and stamped, and send it off to my County Council Office.To ensure I am eligible to vote in the SSM Referendum, I must send this off prior to May 5th.Just a heads up to those who might be caught out, like I would have been had I not checked the Register.