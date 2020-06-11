Childrens Minister connections to controversial author Peter Tatchell

elbart
Active member
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2019
- Messages
- 128
Ireland's new Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman is on the left. Peter Tatchell is in the green shirt beside him.
Tatchell is a prominent gay British LGBT activist who ran for the Labour Party in the 80’s and then joined the British Green party in 2004. He is a patron of Elly Barnes’ Educate and Celebrate institution.
In 2011, Tatchell in a now deleted post on his website (archived) claimed that schoolchildren should be taught fellatio and cunnilingus, as a ‘safe’ option.
Tatchell has advocated lowering the age of consent to 14.
A decent thread on this over at Political Irish,
The question here is, should the Children's Minister step down because of his connections with this person or should he make a statement that he does not support Tatchell and his views?
I have to say, I am very uneasy with the connections here.
Tatchell is a prominent gay British LGBT activist who ran for the Labour Party in the 80’s and then joined the British Green party in 2004. He is a patron of Elly Barnes’ Educate and Celebrate institution.
In 2011, Tatchell in a now deleted post on his website (archived) claimed that schoolchildren should be taught fellatio and cunnilingus, as a ‘safe’ option.
Tatchell has advocated lowering the age of consent to 14.
A decent thread on this over at Political Irish,
The question here is, should the Children's Minister step down because of his connections with this person or should he make a statement that he does not support Tatchell and his views?
I have to say, I am very uneasy with the connections here.