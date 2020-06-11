Childrens Minister connections to controversial author Peter Tatchell

Tatchell is a prominent gay British LGBT activist who ran for the Labour Party in the 80’s and then joined the British Green party in 2004. He is a patron of Elly Barnes’ Educate and Celebrate institution.A decent thread on this over at Political Irish,The question here is, should the Children's Minister step down because of his connections with this person or should he make a statement that he does not support Tatchell and his views?I have to say, I am very uneasy with the connections here.