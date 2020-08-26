China blamed for Barbados dropping Queen as Head of State

Barbados's moves to drop Queen 'are driven by Chinese interference' Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the foreign affairs committee, said Beijing was playing a large role in the island nation's decision to remove the Queen as head of state.

Barbados has been making moves towards becoming a Republic. They say the goal is to become a republic by 2021. Now British MP, Tom Thugendhat, claims China is influencing Barbados to drop the British Queen as head of State. Barbados recently signed on to China's Belt and Road initiative, which will open up trade between the two nations.If Barbados drops the Queen as its Head of State then other Commonwealth nations may follow. It would be a big blow to British influence in the world, and an indication of China's growing influence.Britain's relations with China will undoubtedly be worsened if Barbados becomes a Republic following these allegations by Thugendhat.