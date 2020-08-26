  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
China blamed for Barbados dropping Queen as Head of State

Barbados has been making moves towards becoming a Republic. They say the goal is to become a republic by 2021. Now British MP, Tom Thugendhat, claims China is influencing Barbados to drop the British Queen as head of State. Barbados recently signed on to China's Belt and Road initiative, which will open up trade between the two nations.

If Barbados drops the Queen as its Head of State then other Commonwealth nations may follow. It would be a big blow to British influence in the world, and an indication of China's growing influence.

Britain's relations with China will undoubtedly be worsened if Barbados becomes a Republic following these allegations by Thugendhat.

Barbados's moves to drop Queen 'are driven by Chinese interference'

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the foreign affairs committee, said Beijing was playing a large role in the island nation's decision to remove the Queen as head of state.
Once Herself goes then many more will follow I have no doubt...

If they want a new Queen of Barbados with her own set of Diamonds maybe they could pick:


😎
 
I doubt it matters one iota to China if Barbados is a republic or not. They are dealing with an independent country as it stands. The queen has no influence on whether Barbados trades with China or not , allows Chinese investment or not, votes in a way that China is happy with in the UN or not.

The Brits have their noses out of joint by the decision to break with feudalism, that is all. Just a case of old colonialists feeling nostalgic.
 
