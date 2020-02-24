China offers to help Ireland in Covid Crisis.

parentheses
I see Paddy Cosgrave, of Web Summit fame, is complaining because the Irish govt. has not responded to an offer by Chinese company Huawei to send large amounts of medical supplies to Ireland within days. Reports on social media say Ireland already has a serious shortage of face masks, visors and other vital hygiene gear.
Cosgrave complains that the Irish govt. has not responded to the Chinese offer. Cosgrave implies that Ireland's lack of response is connected with American concerns over increasing Chinese influence in Europe. But he points out that Ireland is now facing into a Covid pandemic possibly as serious as that of Italy and the already weak health service will not be able to cope unless the offer of assistance is accepted immediately.
Irish Government and media silence is concerning
This Wednesday, March 18, China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, issued a public message of support to Ireland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs…
