China offers to help Ireland in Covid Crisis.

I see Paddy Cosgrave, of Web Summit fame, is complaining because the Irish govt. has not responded to an offer by Chinese company Huawei to send large amounts of medical supplies to Ireland within days. Reports on social media say Ireland already has a serious shortage of face masks, visors and other vital hygiene gear.

Cosgrave complains that the Irish govt. has not responded to the Chinese offer. Cosgrave implies that Ireland's lack of response is connected with American concerns over increasing Chinese influence in Europe. But he points out that Ireland is now facing into a Covid pandemic possibly as serious as that of Italy and the already weak health service will not be able to cope unless the offer of assistance is accepted immediately.

Irish Government and media silence is concerning

This Wednesday, March 18, China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, issued a public message of support to Ireland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs…
In one sense, one knows that this story will be spun a particular way in Chinese media (China is now generously helping out European nations in great need; look how great we are in internationally responding to this crisis etc. etc.). But are we really in a position to look a gift horse in the teeth like this? There have been articles on how the HSE has big quantities of PPEs "on order". I'm not sure what that means in practice though. I suspect many countries have PPEs on order. Will all this equipment actually get to us in time for the likely "surge"? A front-line doctor on Saturday with Colm Ó Eadhra on Radio 1 today didn't sound too sure whether they'd have enough; his response was something like we'll just have to see. PPEs will be crucial in keeping ICU medics from getting infected and out of action and probably taking up ICU beds themselves. The Chinese have said that in Wuhan lack of PPEs was one of the biggest problems. A lot of their ICU staff quickly ended up out of action. They then were able to bring more in from other regions (not something we'll be able to do). We, prudently, have signed up lots of former and retired medical staff to step in if needed. However, these older staff will also be particularly vulnerable to the virus if insufficient PPEs are available.
 
The Huawei link is putting Ireland in a tough spot, given US pressure on us not to allow Huawei into our 5G network.
 
Is there such thing as a Free Lunch?

from last year....
Separately, Mr Cosgrave has denied that advertisers pay for speaking slots.
“No, there’s a separation between editorial and exhibiting. It’s specifically part of the contract [between the Web Summit and exhibitors] that there are no rights or guarantees of speaking.”Mr Cosgrave was answering criticism of one of the opening speakers, Huawei chairman Guo Ping, whose presentation about 5G mobile was likened to “an ad”.
Countries could consider 'social media officers' to police anti-social tweeting, says Paddy Cosgrave at Web Summit

Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave says that countries might consider introducing “social media officers” that could “pull you over on Twitter and issue with a fine for anti-social tweeting”.
Some people believe that Chernoybl was the last nail in the USSR's coffin, the people of Russia realised that the communist party were more interested in their reputation than in the lives of Russian people, the same could well happen in China.
I say we take what we can get and when the dust settles hold China to account for the hundreds of thousands of lives that could have been saved had the communist party shared their information about covoid 19 instead of covering it up.
 
benroe said:
Some people believe that Chernoybl was the last nail in the USSR's coffin, the people of Russia realised that the communist party were more interested in their reputation than in the lives of Russian people, the same could well happen in China.
I say we take what we can get and when the dust settles hold China to account for the hundreds of thousands of lives that could have been saved had the communist party shared their information about covoid 19 instead of covering it up.
Great analogy. This is a catastrophe for the Chinese regime.
 
benroe said:
Some people believe that Chernoybl was the last nail in the USSR's coffin, the people of Russia realised that the communist party were more interested in their reputation than in the lives of Russian people, the same could well happen in China.
I say we take what we can get and when the dust settles hold China to account for the hundreds of thousands of lives that could have been saved had the communist party shared their information about covoid 19 instead of covering it up.
Will there be pressure on China though? Mainstream Western media, and even large multinational corporations have been very defensive of China... to such an extent that early fears of the virus were dismissed as racist.
Was there an equivalent sympathy for the Soviet Union at the time? Was there the same economic reliance on the Soviet Union? Was soviet propaganda accepted without scrutiny the way Chinese propaganda is being?
China should be held to account but I wouldn't hold my breath.
 
recedite said:
Transfer all the stocks of vital medical equipment from private clinics to public ones, and then we might see a bit more concern being shown by the political class about supplies.
By and large private clinics don't do the difficult stuff - they rely on the public hospitals for that sort of stuff.
They might have some useful diagnostic equipment, probably not much more.
 
parentheses said:
From what I've read, America is having a real problem sourcing face masks and other hygiene gear.
That could be one of the hidden upsides- shorter supply chains to counteract the over-optimization inherent in the current model of globalized production.
 
stopdoingstuff said:
That could be one of the hidden upsides- shorter supply chains to counteract the over-optimization inherent in the current model of globalized production.
China is either trying to preempt the inevitable backlash by appearing as a benefactor rather than Ground 0 for the virus. I imagine the international community is not so gullible. That or they're trying to destablise the EU by offering sweetheart deals to certain countries and nothing to others. Sow discord.

The USA has yet to fully mobilize its resources yet something that's becoming worryingly clear is the near monopoly that the Chinese enjoy over the manufacture of key medicines and medical equipment.


benroe said:
Some people believe that Chernoybl was the last nail in the USSR's coffin, the people of Russia realised that the communist party were more interested in their reputation than in the lives of Russian people, the same could well happen in China.
I say we take what we can get and when the dust settles hold China to account for the hundreds of thousands of lives that could have been saved had the communist party shared their information about covoid 19 instead of covering it up.
Except that the Soviet Union collapsed moreso due to the Communist apparatchiks at the top wanting to become oligarchs and shaft the Soviet people. It was hardly a representative democracy that was peacefully voted out.

China exercises an iron grip over its population that Stalin would've been proud of. The more important types are kept fed on slush money paid with by the labour of millions of disenfranchised working labourers.

If you want to topple the Communists, you'll have to starve them of the industries and patronage of the West. Many in America are calling for exactly that. Cannot see who would contest that after this clusterf***.

They reckon now the Chinese buried the virus since late November. Italian pensioners are paying dearly for the price of lies.
 
useIt depends, how much we have and what have the health officialss here ordered, the news saaid that their is a masive delivery of health PPE due to be delivered next week. Possibly when they are close to be used up then they could take the chinese up on the offer. Be no good taking the chinese up on the offer and come in a couple of weeks time the CV is gone and we have loads of health PPE's which we might never use
 
