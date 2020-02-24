China offers to help Ireland in Covid Crisis.

In one sense, one knows that this story will be spun a particular way in Chinese media (China is now generously helping out European nations in great need; look how great we are in internationally responding to this crisis etc. etc.). But are we really in a position to look a gift horse in the teeth like this? There have been articles on how the HSE has big quantities of PPEs "on order". I'm not sure what that means in practice though. I suspect many countries have PPEs on order. Will all this equipment actually get to us in time for the likely "surge"? A front-line doctor on Saturday with Colm Ó Eadhra on Radio 1 today didn't sound too sure whether they'd have enough; his response was something like we'll just have to see. PPEs will be crucial in keeping ICU medics from getting infected and out of action and probably taking up ICU beds themselves. The Chinese have said that in Wuhan lack of PPEs was one of the biggest problems. A lot of their ICU staff quickly ended up out of action. They then were able to bring more in from other regions (not something we'll be able to do). We, prudently, have signed up lots of former and retired medical staff to step in if needed. However, these older staff will also be particularly vulnerable to the virus if insufficient PPEs are available.