He's just a sort of celeb general pundit type, with a record of talking crap, but there's no doubting that bad things will follow a US attack on Iran. Remember, though, that China isn't capable of putting a strong force over the Straits of Taiwan. Bombing some alleged nuclear sites will probably be politically helpful to the Iranians, and not that harmful to them. I doubt anything will happen. The US is drowning in debt, and Wall Street isn't a fan of debt jubilees.