Chlorinated Chicken on the way here?

The prospect of chlorine-washed chicken flooding into the UK as the price of a post-Brexit trade deal with the US has garnered a great deal of attention in recent days. The Government appears split on the issue after International Trade Secretary Liam Fox suggested it was merely a detail to be agreed at the end of complex negotiations.Just a day later, Environment Secretary Michael Gove insisted that chlorine-washed chicken imports would not be allowed and that the issue was in fact a red line in talks with Washington. So what is the truth and how much does chlorine-washed chicken actually matter?"US farms are allowed to dip or wash chicken carcasses in water containing chlorine dioxide in order to kill potentially harmful organisms such as E coli, campylobacter and Salmonella on the surface of the meat. This happens after animals have been slaughtered and before the meat is packaged.The process is known as pathogen reduction treatment (PRT) in the industry. Other chemicals are also used instead of chlorine dioxide with the most common being acidified sodium chlorite, trisodium phosphate and peroxyacids. Meat besides poultry can also be treated.The EU does not allow producers to wash meat with any substance other than water unless the substance is explicitly approved by the European Commision (EC Regulation 853/2004)."Now as the UK is leaving the EU, then EU laws no longer apply. Do you have an issue with chlorinated chicken? If it comes to the UK it's only a matter of a short time before it's being sold here from the North.