Chlorinated Chicken on the way here?

L'Chaim

L'Chaim

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2007
Messages
18,736
The prospect of chlorine-washed chicken flooding into the UK as the price of a post-Brexit trade deal with the US has garnered a great deal of attention in recent days. The Government appears split on the issue after International Trade Secretary Liam Fox suggested it was merely a detail to be agreed at the end of complex negotiations.

Just a day later, Environment Secretary Michael Gove insisted that chlorine-washed chicken imports would not be allowed and that the issue was in fact a red line in talks with Washington. So what is the truth and how much does chlorine-washed chicken actually matter?
Is chlorinated chicken bad for our health and the environment? | The Independent

"US farms are allowed to dip or wash chicken carcasses in water containing chlorine dioxide in order to kill potentially harmful organisms such as E coli, campylobacter and Salmonella on the surface of the meat. This happens after animals have been slaughtered and before the meat is packaged.

The process is known as pathogen reduction treatment (PRT) in the industry. Other chemicals are also used instead of chlorine dioxide with the most common being acidified sodium chlorite, trisodium phosphate and peroxyacids. Meat besides poultry can also be treated.


The EU does not allow producers to wash meat with any substance other than water unless the substance is explicitly approved by the European Commision (EC Regulation 853/2004)."

Now as the UK is leaving the EU, then EU laws no longer apply. Do you have an issue with chlorinated chicken? If it comes to the UK it's only a matter of a short time before it's being sold here from the North.
 


B

blinding

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 1, 2008
Messages
23,779
Will (if it arrives here) it be compulsory to buy it......?

Will the EU make it Compulsory for People that are anti Eu to eat it......

If Somebody leaves the Eu they are no longer able to make decisions about what they consume.......
 
silverharp

silverharp

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
19,051
isnt there already dodgy water pumped chicken from Asia filtered through Holland? good quality local chicken is already very cheap, dont see the need for shipping discount chicken several thousand miles, its unlikely to be better quality.
Even if there was good labeling and consumer choice, you wouldnt know what restaurants are up to
 
B

blinding

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 1, 2008
Messages
23,779
silverharp said:
isnt there already dodgy water pumped chicken from Asia filtered through Holland? good quality local chicken is already very cheap, dont see the need for shipping discount chicken several thousand miles, its unlikely to be better quality.
Even if there was good labeling and consumer choice, you wouldnt know what restaurants are up to
Click to expand...
Chickens do grow here what is the point of chucking chicken from all over the world here......
 
Spanner Island

Spanner Island

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 22, 2011
Messages
23,973
L'Chaim said:
The prospect of chlorine-washed chicken flooding into the UK as the price of a post-Brexit trade deal with the US has garnered a great deal of attention in recent days. The Government appears split on the issue after International Trade Secretary Liam Fox suggested it was merely a “detail” to be agreed at the end of complex negotiations.

Just a day later, Environment Secretary Michael Gove insisted that chlorine-washed chicken imports would not be allowed and that the issue was in fact a “red line” in talks with Washington. So what is the truth and how much does chlorine-washed chicken actually matter?
Is chlorinated chicken bad for our health and the environment? | The Independent

"US farms are allowed to dip or wash chicken carcasses in water containing chlorine dioxide in order to kill potentially harmful organisms such as E coli, campylobacter and Salmonella on the surface of the meat. This happens after animals have been slaughtered and before the meat is packaged.

The process is known as pathogen reduction treatment (PRT) in the industry. Other chemicals are also used instead of chlorine dioxide with the most common being acidified sodium chlorite, trisodium phosphate and peroxyacids. Meat besides poultry can also be treated.


The EU does not allow producers to wash meat with any substance other than water unless the substance is explicitly approved by the European Commision (EC Regulation 853/2004)."

Now as the UK is leaving the EU, then EU laws no longer apply. Do you have an issue with chlorinated chicken? If it comes to the UK it's only a matter of a short time before it's being sold here from the North.
Click to expand...
Chlorinated chicken won't be allowed in the UK and it will be sold as a win for the UK by Brexiteers and a compromise by the Yanks in their FTA agreement.

But there's plenty of other stuff which Brit citizens should be wary of which will get through and which won't meet EU stipulations and is why the re-imposition of a border on this island is inevitable post-Brexit...

I get the feeling things like chlorinated chicken and the 12 mile fishing zone etc. are being used as headline grabbers (probably to be used as compromises down the road - i.e. chlorinated chicken doesn't make it to the UK and the 12 mile fishing limit doesn't actually happen because it was always intended to use them and spin them as compromises) and that UK citizens will need to pay close attention to all the other sh!te that will be implemented below the headline grabbers...

Pure cynical distraction tactics is what is happening and will continue to happen.
 
former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2009
Messages
25,925
So Fox is in charge of the chickens ?
 
R

Researchwill

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2011
Messages
4,716
blinding said:
Will (if it arrives here) it be compulsory to buy it......?

Will the EU make it Compulsory for People that are anti Eu to eat it......

If Somebody leaves the Eu they are no longer able to make decisions about what they consume.......
Click to expand...
The point is really not just such chicken being allowed into UK. It is a much broader question, to allow such imports then the UK's very strict framing regulations must be relaxed. That in itself is not a real problem but logic dictates to allow UK farmers to compete with much cheaper lower quality produced food then regulations must be relaxed for them. Then the real problem as the UK will not have food production regulations that are at least as good as EU then no matter what tariff deal they get they will NOT be allowed to export food to the EU. Last year food exports amounted to almost £10 billion to EU alone with £4 billion to rest of the world.
 
former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2009
Messages
25,925
♫ Chlorine, Chlorine, Chlorine, Chlooooriiiine Please don't put my chicken in a can ♫
 
B

blinding

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 1, 2008
Messages
23,779
Researchwill said:
The point is really not just such chicken being allowed into UK. It is a much broader question, to allow such imports then the UK's very strict framing regulations must be relaxed. That in itself is not a real problem but logic dictates to allow UK farmers to compete with much cheaper lower quality produced food then regulations must be relaxed for them. Then the real problem as the UK will not have food production regulations that are at least as good as EU then no matter what tariff deal they get they will NOT be allowed to export food to the EU. Last year food exports amounted to almost £10 billion to EU alone with £4 billion to rest of the world.
Click to expand...
In reality I would say that Britain will generally if not uniformly will keep Eu standards.....
 
Spanner Island

Spanner Island

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 22, 2011
Messages
23,973
Researchwill said:
The point is really not just such chicken being allowed into UK. It is a much broader question, to allow such imports then the UK's very strict framing regulations must be relaxed. That in itself is not a real problem but logic dictates to allow UK farmers to compete with much cheaper lower quality produced food then regulations must be relaxed for them. Then the real problem as the UK will not have food production regulations that are at least as good as EU then no matter what tariff deal they get they will NOT be allowed to export food to the EU. Last year food exports amounted to almost £10 billion to EU alone with £4 billion to rest of the world.
Click to expand...
You know that race to the bottom Brexiteers and Tories keep denying the UK will engage in post-Brexit...? :roll:
 
R

Researchwill

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2011
Messages
4,716
blinding said:
In reality I would say that Britain will generally if not uniformly will keep Eu standards.....
Click to expand...
Yes, but how then will they be able to import food from the USA that does not live up to such standards? If it allows below standard food into the UK thats fine but how are UK farmers going to compete. DO you really see big chicken farmers happy with cheap crap chickens.
 
R

Researchwill

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2011
Messages
4,716
Spanner Island said:
You know that race to the bottom Brexiteers and Tories keep denying the UK will engage in post-Brexit...? :roll:
Click to expand...
Yup and despite being told it is exactly what will happen they lie and lie and pro brexiters are too thick or dont care to see it.
 
B

blinding

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 1, 2008
Messages
23,779
Researchwill said:
Yes, but how then will they be able to import food from the USA that does not live up to such standards? If it allows below standard food into the UK thats fine but how are UK farmers going to compete. DO you really see big chicken farmers happy with cheap crap chickens.
Click to expand...
The British market their agricultural produce as the highest quality . Why would they allow that marketing advantage to be undermined........
 
Socratus O' Pericles

Socratus O' Pericles

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 12, 2009
Messages
33,003
Why did the chicken cross the Garavaghy Road?
 
benroe

benroe

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 29, 2011
Messages
14,710
Spanner Island said:
Chlorinated chicken won't be allowed in the UK and it will be sold as a win for the UK by Brexiteers and a compromise by the Yanks in their FTA agreement.

But there's plenty of other stuff which Brit citizens should be wary of which will get through and which won't meet EU stipulations and is why the re-imposition of a border on this island is inevitable post-Brexit...

I get the feeling things like chlorinated chicken and the 12 mile fishing zone etc. are being used as headline grabbers (probably to be used as compromises down the road - i.e. chlorinated chicken doesn't make it to the UK and the 12 mile fishing limit doesn't actually happen because it was always intended to use them and spin them as compromises) and that UK citizens will need to pay close attention to all the other sh!te that will be implemented below the headline grabbers...

Pure cynical distraction tactics is what is happening and will continue to happen.
Click to expand...
The 12 mile fishing zone is a precursor to them claiming their rightful 150 mile exclusive fishing limit, which will be a bargaining chip more than a serious attempt to destroy the common fisheries policy.
 
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
31,688
So if the UK relaxes their rules on chickens and frames in NI Choose to import chickens and the the EU changes their rules on chickens, Ireland could see these chickens imported? Couldn't you just take NI out of the equation? Yes: if the EU relaxes its rules on chickens, Ireland could import those chickens.

The UK and EU have stated they've no intention of changing their rules on chickens.
 
R

Researchwill

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2011
Messages
4,716
blinding said:
The British market their agricultural produce as the highest quality . Why would they allow that marketing advantage to be undermined........
Click to expand...
A better question is why then allow bellow standard food to be imported from the USA?
 
R

Researchwill

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2011
Messages
4,716
Sync said:
So if the UK relaxes their rules on chickens and frames in NI Choose to import chickens and the the EU changes their rules on chickens, Ireland could see these chickens imported? Couldn't you just take NI out of the equation? Yes: if the EU relaxes its rules on chickens, Ireland could import those chickens.

The UK and EU have stated they've no intention of changing their rules on chickens.
Click to expand...
If they not intending to relax rules why then do a deal with USA that allows the USA to export crap food to the UK?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom