Christmas ceasefire...

between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
45,211
Maybe PO Neil has already announced it...

but as I have him on ignore I may have missed it anyway heading to the pub so to all the brethren and the semi vertical croppies can I wish you all the seasons greetings for the daft days...

Biddin ye a blythe yuletide an a guid yeir.. Nollaig shona daoibh
 


Ren84

Ren84

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2011
Messages
49,046
Nollaig Shona agus Athbhliain faoi mhaise daoibh.

So who's up for a game of footy/'ga in no mans land on Sunday? petunia
 
former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2009
Messages
25,631
It's going to rain.
 
eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
32,410
between the bridges said:
Maybe PO Neil has already announced it...

but as I have him on ignore I may have missed it anyway heading to the pub so to all the brethren and the semi vertical croppies can I wish you all the seasons greetings for the daft days...

Biddin ye a blythe yuletide an a guid yeir.. Nollaig shona daoibh
Yeah grand as long as you take frosty for dinner this year :D
 
Tedkins

Tedkins

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 4, 2010
Messages
6,648
Merry Christmas and all but I'm not going to pretend I mean that.
 
Ren84

Ren84

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2011
Messages
49,046
William T Riker said:
Lots of snow in Canada. :lol:
Must be a national calamity amongst you Canucks this year not having a white Xmas since records began. Ah well, now you can enjoy an authentic Irish Christmas. Damp, miserable and plenty of grey concrete to look at. petunia
 
Ó Donnchadha

Ó Donnchadha

Well-known member
Joined
May 27, 2010
Messages
2,082
[video=youtube;xMtuVP8Mj4o]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMtuVP8Mj4o&feature=related[/video]
 
W

Wee Buns

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 2, 2010
Messages
934
A very merry Christmas to one and all here, also to more superficial slabberin' on P-ie in 2012.
 
CarnivalOfAction

CarnivalOfAction

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 15, 2010
Messages
16,393
Nollaig mhaith daoibh:

[video=youtube;gCXXdEPnEAg]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCXXdEPnEAg[/video]
 
Ó Donnchadha

Ó Donnchadha

Well-known member
Joined
May 27, 2010
Messages
2,082
 
centauro

centauro

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 2, 2009
Messages
1,546
Just you be careful out there in the new year.

[video=youtube;v3S24ofEQj4]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3S24ofEQj4&feature=related[/video]
 
