Christmas Messages - the Good, the Bad and the Clueless.

Half Nelson

Half Nelson

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2009
Messages
21,469


Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
29,755
Um. Jesus was unborn at the time Mary was looking for a room. Hannukah was indeed dec 22nd. I quite liked Martin’s. Needs to avoid that ghoulish grin though.

Jez wishes things were different.

 
Half Nelson

Half Nelson

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2009
Messages
21,469
Sync said:
Um. Jesus was unborn at the time Mary was looking for a room. Hannukah was indeed dec 22nd. I quite liked Martin’s. Needs to avoid that ghoulish grin though.

Jez wishes things were different.

Click to expand...
"Unborn child" is breaking with the official 'Liberal' script.
 
Golah veNekhar

Golah veNekhar

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
2,271
There is so much to unpack here.....But it should remind us to remember the Christian children being held in Jewish (Zionism as an ideology is dead so instead of saying Zionist we should now say Jewish) colonial torture centres this Christmas.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top