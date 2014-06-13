CIA planned to 'render' Snowden in secret jet

seabhcan
CIA rendition jet was waiting in Europe to SNATCH SNOWDEN
The Register have tweeted that "A load of guys in black suits have just turned up at our building. May be related to our Snowden latest CIA rendition jet was waiting in Europe to SNATCH SNOWDEN " - So this story may not stay online for long.
Duncan Campbell, of Echelon fame, has written an exclusive for The Register on how the CIA sent one of their unmarked 'extraordinary rendition' flights to try and snatch Snowden, but that the Russians protected him.
Interesting times.
