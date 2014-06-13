  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
CIA planned to 'render' Snowden in secret jet

seabhcan

seabhcan

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 3, 2007
Messages
14,228
CIA rendition jet was waiting in Europe to SNATCH SNOWDEN



The Register have tweeted that "A load of guys in black suits have just turned up at our building. May be related to our Snowden latest CIA rendition jet was waiting in Europe to SNATCH SNOWDEN " - So this story may not stay online for long.

Duncan Campbell, of Echelon fame, has written an exclusive for The Register on how the CIA sent one of their unmarked 'extraordinary rendition' flights to try and snatch Snowden, but that the Russians protected him.

Interesting times.
 


Des Quirell

Des Quirell

1
Joined
Oct 8, 2011
Messages
39,552
It's hardly a "secret" jet. It was all over the news when Hamza was extradited.

Additionally saying that they were going to "render" Snowden is a bit hysterical. They were going to collect him if Russia allowed his extradition. Russia didn't allow it, so the 'plane returned to the US.
 
seabhcan

seabhcan

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 3, 2007
Messages
14,228
Des Quirell said:
Additionally saying that they were going to "render" Snowden is a bit hysterical. They were going to collect him if Russia allowed his extradition. Russia didn't allow it, so the 'plane returned to the US.
Click to expand...
This is the literal definition of rendition.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rendition_(law)

"In law, rendition is a "surrender" or "handing over" of persons or property, particularly from one jurisdiction to another. For criminal suspects, extradition is the most common type of rendition. Rendition can also be seen as the act of handing over, after the request for extradition has taken place."
 
Des Quirell

Des Quirell

1
Joined
Oct 8, 2011
Messages
39,552
You and I know that the article was trying to bring extraordinary rendition into the mix.

In any event, if we stick to the literal legal definition of rendition, the CIA could not have rendered Snowden. The only people who could have rendered him were the Russians.
 
F

freewillie

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2013
Messages
7,295
Anyone who betrays their country in the way Snowdon has deserves what they get. (And what he will get)
 
T

Trainwreck

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
26,416
Des Quirell said:
It's hardly a "secret" jet. It was all over the news when Hamza was extradited.

Additionally saying that they were going to "render" Snowden is a bit hysterical. They were going to collect him if Russia allowed his extradition. Russia didn't allow it, so the 'plane returned to the US.
Click to expand...
Nah, I don't like it. The black helicopters and teams of trained assassins makes a much more riveting read.
 
M

macnessa

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 4, 2010
Messages
475
Des Quirell said:
It's hardly a "secret" jet. It was all over the news when Hamza was extradited.

Additionally saying that they were going to "render" Snowden is a bit hysterical. They were going to collect him if Russia allowed his extradition. Russia didn't allow it, so the 'plane returned to the US.
Click to expand...
You'll have to try harder I'm afraid. If your theory is correct, there are plenty of commercial flight on which he could have been returned to USA. And if I may say so, you are the one that's sounding a bit hysterical!
 
Des Quirell

Des Quirell

1
Joined
Oct 8, 2011
Messages
39,552
Me? Hysterical? In what way?

In the case of high-profile extraditions the US has tended not to use commercial flights. It's the way they do things. In this case it looks like they were preparing to move quickly in the event that Russia agreed extradition.

All of this cloak-and-dagger crap is just that.

We have this "secret" plane (helpfully photographed in the article. We have this "secret" flight, monitored and plotted by lots of people. We throw in the word "render" and we have ourselves an article.
 
Nemesiscorporation

Nemesiscorporation

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 2, 2011
Messages
13,878
seabhcan said:
CIA rendition jet was waiting in Europe to SNATCH SNOWDEN



The Register have tweeted that "A load of guys in black suits have just turned up at our building. May be related to our Snowden latest CIA rendition jet was waiting in Europe to SNATCH SNOWDEN " - So this story may not stay online for long.

Duncan Campbell, of Echelon fame, has written an exclusive for The Register on how the CIA sent one of their unmarked 'extraordinary rendition' flights to try and snatch Snowden, but that the Russians protected him.

Interesting times.
Click to expand...
I suggest someone tells the CIA what the word secret means.

I assume it was on standby in Shannon with everyone on it drunk with local Garda who tip of the local press who do not cover it as they only cover Paris Hilton and the Kardashians.
 
Aindriu

Aindriu

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 28, 2007
Messages
8,634
M

macnessa

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 4, 2010
Messages
475
Des Quirell said:
Me? Hysterical? In what way?

In the case of high-profile extraditions the US has tended not to use commercial flights. It's the way they do things. In this case it looks like they were preparing to move quickly in the event that Russia agreed extradition.

All of this cloak-and-dagger crap is just that.

We have this "secret" plane (helpfully photographed in the article. We have this "secret" flight, monitored and plotted by lots of people. We throw in the word "render" and we have ourselves an article.
Click to expand...
You've gone beyond hysterical now Des. You sound more like an apologist for the CIA and now your argument begins to sound silly.
 
R

Rausmaus Von Schnellkat

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 21, 2014
Messages
6,462
freewillie said:
Anyone who betrays their country in the way Snowdon has deserves what they get. (And what he will get)
Click to expand...
If only we could apply that in Ireland. A large part of the last cabinet and a few cronies of the current cabinet would be inhabiting a water tank near Tuam.

But then looting your country during a national emergency is somehow 'wealth creation' in Ireland when you wear a suit and tie.
 
