Citizenship Revocation; A case to watch

The Minister may revoke a certificate of naturalisation if he is satisfied that the person to whom it was granted has, by any overt act, shown himself to have failed in his duty of fidelity to the nation and loyalty to the State
-Section 19(1)(b) of the Irish Nationality and Citizenship Acts 1956 to 2004
Algerian born criminal and accused terrorist, Ali Charaf Damache
Our MFJ will be intimatley familiar with this case for a number of reasons and not only due to the relative novelty of Irish citizen Jihadis. Damache has already been convicted of making death threats to those he deems insufficiently Islamic. Famous for involvement with Jihad Jane, this (so the rap sheet goes) would-be martyr, fund raiser for terrorism, conspirator who wanted to train in Pakistan and return to Ireland in order to murder "individuals that are harming islam", and all-round solider of Allah, is also (praise be to same) an Irish Citizen. The citizenship angle here is important as he and his co-conspirators often remarked on its value for the smooth execution of 'operations' within europe.
So far, so grotesque.
He has now been arrested again on foot of an international arrest warrant as a result of this charge sheet. My question (and I hope the legal eagles might chime in here) is this. Should it turn out that Damache is convicted on these charges, ought that satisfy the MFJ that Damache has, by any overt act, shown himself to have failed in his duty of fidelity to the nation and loyalty to the State?
To my layman's eye the obvious answer would seem to be "yes". If the conviction does not satisfy section 19 (1) (b) then
A) what would? and
B) one wonders whether the legislation is adequately protective of value we place in Irish citizenship.
