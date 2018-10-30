Clare: call the next GE results

statsman
Well-known member
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2011
- Messages
- 55,055
A thread for serious discussion/predictions by people with local knowledge. There are the first pref results last time out. The idea is outlined on the main thread here:
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
Will the move of Shannon Banks from Limerick to Clare boost the Left?
[Edit] Cathal Crowe (FF) is also running this time out.
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
- Dooley, Timmy elected 17.92% FF
- Harty, Michael elected 15.14% Indo
- Breen, Pat elected 11.55% FG
- Carey, Joe elected 10.65% FG
- McDonagh, Michael not-elected 8.29% FF
- McNamara, Michael eliminated 7.85% Lab
- Moran, Noeleen eliminated 7.40% SF
- Colleran Molloy, Clare eliminated 4.63% FF
- Norton, Ann eliminated 3.93% Indo
- Howard, Mary eliminated 3.60% FG
- Smith, Fergal eliminated 2.98% Green
- Lynch, Ian eliminated 2.62% Indo
- O'Brien, Niamh eliminated 2.02% FIS
- Cahill, Richard eliminated 1.23% Indo
- Sibo Hakizimana, Andre eliminated 0.12% Indo
- Mulqueen, Dermot eliminated 0.07% Indo
Will the move of Shannon Banks from Limerick to Clare boost the Left?
[Edit] Cathal Crowe (FF) is also running this time out.
Last edited: