Clare: call the next GE results

Dolittle will get it as there are enough bovine FFers here in the Banner. Expect him to top the poll. Carey is what is euphemistically called "a hard constituency worker" i.e. a parish pumper to his finger tips. He is also one of the slowest most inarticulate politicians on this island. Sadly he will probably get back in. Pat Breen has been useless as usual and will come under pressure in his bailiwick in West Clare from Rita Mcinerney. Maybe not enough to lose his seat sadly. No fan of FF but she at least she can talk sense. I wouldn't put my house on it but it is a possibility. Dr. Harty has been low profile and I am not sure he will get back in. He was elected on the basis if dissatisfaction with the health service and that dissatisfaction is still there and it is also clear that independents can do heehaw about it. Not sure if McNamara will run again. If he does he won't get in. At this stage I'd call it Doolittle, Carey, Breen Crowe/Moran (Crowe slightly ahead)