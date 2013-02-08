Clare Daly cleared of drink driving.

'orebel
- Nov 13, 2009
- 20,146
I see Clare Daly has been found to have been driving under the drink-driving limit after all.
Indo have put a spin on it but she may have a point.
Anyway, as the original thread has mysteriously disappeared, I thought I'd set up this thread to give all the kangaroo court judges a place to post their humble apologies.
Clare Daly lashes out at gardai as she
Daly 'was below drink-drive limit' - The Irish Times - Fri, Feb 08, 2013
Clare Daly: I've been cleared of drink-driving | Irish Examiner
