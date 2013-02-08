Clare Daly cleared of drink driving.

The third thread on this...

Mods.....surely now you must acknowledge it's time for a Clare Daly forum???
 
Tough Paddy

Is one thread on this already not enough for the OP and his sock puppets! :roll:
 
Tough Paddy

The third thread on this...

Mods.....surely now you must acknowledge it's time for a Clare Daly forum???
Indeed! No doubt the OP and his sock puppets would be delighted! :roll: :lol:
 
Andy4571

Its because main 84 page thread on this discussion was deleted by Mods once she was found to be below the limit. Censorship.
 
Now now, thick paddy. Stop trolling the thread. Sure aren't you one of the people this thread was set up for?

Any apology forthcoming?
 
Tough Paddy

Shhh, muppet boy... or you'll give yourself a hernia with all the sock puppets you have on the go on here having daily conversations with themselves! :lol:
 
There was more than a whiff of "gotcha" about how it was leaked so soon after the incident.

She has upset another "some people are special" system in this country.

I'm no leftie, but I would vote for Claire.
 
Quit spamming you witless moron.
If you think I've got a sock puppet, name it.
Otherwise feck off back under your bridge and stop derailing the thread.
 
Tough Paddy

Quit setting up multiple threads with you and your sock puppets having conversations with themselves in! Ta very much!
 
Verhofstadt

Questions need to answered over the leak and the handcuffs.

Deputy Daly appears to have been done over.
 
Fr.Ted Crilly

Love is...............being able to say 'I'm sorry".
 
Hopefully she'll sue the Garda and the state.

The copper who lifted her might wish he didn't.
 
ottovonbismarck

Glad to hear Clare cleared of drink driving. Just shows how good a politician she is when the government are out to get her.
 
Tough Paddy

Didn't take long for the sock puppets to arrive! :roll: :lol:
 
Fr.Ted Crilly

Do you know what a 'sock puppet' is in internet speak?

You might want to google it.....
 
The cops were actually doing her a favour. Bad things happen when a Socialist makes a right turn.

 
