CO2 levels in exhaled breath,

McTell

McTell

We're all steamed up about CO2 at 300 - no 400 - parts per million (PPM)

So I had to find out the level in my breath, and it is 38,000 PPM.

How is the Green Party going to handle the problem of "Humans" in ireland, going on emitting emitting CO2, even if every last car is electric and we are all vegan tree huggers. OK, so some of these humans vote for the party.

So there will be no "zero carbon emissions" so long as any of us are alive on this island. Did any of the advisors who signed us up to pay carbon fines not have a plan for this?


What is Carbon Dioxide?

Carbon dioxide is a simple molecule made of 1 atom of carbon and 2 atoms of oxygen. At normal temperatures, it exists as a gas. Under pressure it can become a liquid, or at very cold temperatures it can be a solid (dry ice). Carbon dioxide is one of the more frequently found gases on the earth...
firefly123

firefly123

Just breath on a tree.
It balances out.

Digging up dinosaur juice and converting it into a gas which you spew into the atmosphere doesn't balance out.
 
fat finger

fat finger

Nobody takes CO2 seriously as a problem until beer companies stop pressuring their kegs with it. Billions of pints every day in Europe alone, pushed out of the barrel into your pint by the pressure gift that is C02. So stop bothering government and big oil, start with the basics, put the heat on beer companies to stop CO2 pressure, then let's take things from there
 
Kevin Parlon

Kevin Parlon

Fact 1: Cutting carbon by penalizing its use puts significant costs on the Irish economy lowering the living standards of Irish people.

Fact 2: If Ireland were to cease all carbon output tomorrow the difference to the planetary environment would be literally undetectable.
 
Kevin Parlon

Kevin Parlon

No, it doesn't balance out but interestingly, scientists have discovered that increased CO2 has had an impact on the growth of biomass. We all know plants take co2, photosyntesize and produce water, oxygen and biomass. A potential problem is, the co2 rises we've seen to date have been mitigated by increased biomass growth but there may be a limit to the degree to which plants can increase their "metabolism" in response to higher co2 which - if it that limit is reached - would see a sudden rise.
 
fat finger

fat finger

Remember also how the green party says another 5 million African migrants into Ireland is manageable (without explaining exactly how), but that's a huge extra CO2 volume of exhaled breath that we as a country will have to trade with the international CO2 exchange community
 
middleground

middleground

Here are some comparative figures:

tonnes Carbon dioxide per capita respiration per annum
Humans 0.30
Cattle 2.92
Sheep 0.24
 
firefly123

firefly123

Well we will obviously have to ask them to hold their breath while they are here
 
W

Watcher2

and if we get out of our cars and onto our bikes for commuting, we will be emitting even more co2 due to heavier breathing because of the physical exertion. So, Ciaran Cuffe poses a much larger environmental risk than most drivers?

oh, the delicious irony. :ROFLMAO:
 
D

Dearghoul

Your proposals for a viable future planet are going to be just as delicious I fear.
 
W

Watcher2

Fear all you wish, it will be in vein. I'm not a scientist so I wont be so stupid as to think I can put forward any "grand plan" as Cuffe and the Greens would like us to believe is within their skill set. Which it clearly isn't if the OP is correct.

I will however do what I can as regards recycling, and reusing where practical. I also compost and walk short journeys to thew shops etc.
 
D

Dearghoul

Have I any contribution to make to how to stop people from emitting carbon by the act of breathing?

Is that what you'd like me to address?
 
W

Watcher2

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2010
Messages
34,610
Obviously not. If that was your "go-to" clarification, I see no point continuing the discussion with you.
 
roc_

roc_

The "logic" of you chaps is just depressing, considering we are supposed to be an evolved, intelligent species.

The very, very basic first point in this whole question is that before the industrial age, sources of CO2 were effectively balanced by sinks.

I.e. Natural CO2 emissions were usually balanced by natural absorptions.

But the problem is that the added CO2 from humanity burning carbon deposits that were laid down in the earth millions of years ago is upsetting an environmental balance.

Ok? Anyone? Does that register at all with any of you?
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Population is the problem, but every country is gearing up for population growth and magic carbon taxes that will do no good in the long term.

We're Neros - all fiddling while Rome burns - pretending that electric cars and sustainable houses will solve the problem while the population of the developing world is expected to double in 20 years.

The first and probably only politician I take seriously on climate change will be the first one that talks about policies to reverse the manic population growth across the planet...but population growth is like a huge Ponzi scheme that makes corporations richer (more customers and more cheap labour) until the music stops and there are only a handful of chairs left.
 
