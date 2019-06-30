CO2 levels in exhaled breath,

What is Carbon Dioxide? Carbon dioxide is a simple molecule made of 1 atom of carbon and 2 atoms of oxygen. At normal temperatures, it exists as a gas. Under pressure it can become a liquid, or at very cold temperatures it can be a solid (dry ice). Carbon dioxide is one of the more frequently found gases on the earth...

We're all steamed up about CO2 at 300 - no 400 - parts per million (PPM)So I had to find out the level in my breath, and it is 38,000 PPM.How is the Green Party going to handle the problem of "Humans" in ireland, going on emitting emitting CO2, even if every last car is electric and we are all vegan tree huggers. OK, so some of these humans vote for the party.So there will be no "zero carbon emissions" so long as any of us are alive on this island. Did any of the advisors who signed us up to pay carbon fines not have a plan for this?