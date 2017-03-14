Coast Guard helicopter with four crew missing off west coast

RTE News reports:

A search operation is under way for a Coast Guard helicopter missing off the west coast.

The "major sea search" is being carried out around 10km west of Black Sod in Co Mayo after the Search and Rescue (SAR) helicopter with four crew on board lost contact at 1am.

https://www.rte.ie/news/2017/0314/859533-coastguard-mayo-incident/


Irish Times reports:


All weather lifeboats from Ballyglass and Achill are also there along with five local fishing vessels.
The missing helicopter had been providing cover for another coast guard helicopter on a mission when contact was lost.
They were evacuating a crewman in need of medical attention on a UK fishing vessel about 150 miles west of Eagle Island in Co Mayo.

Map via Irish Times





Coast Guard helicopter with four crew missing off west coast


Spokesman for the Coast Guard said:
"The Sligo based Coast Guard helicopter R118 completed an early morning medical evacuation (medevac) of a crewman requiring urgent medical attention from a UK registered fishing vessel approximately 150 miles west of Eagle Island in County Mayo.

"Russian fishing vessel some 180 miles North West of Erris Head Co. Mayo. Owing to the distance involved safety and communication support, known as Top Cover, was provided by the second Coast Guard helicopter, the Dublin based R116."

"At approximately 1am contact was lost with one of our SAR Helicopters. A major sea search is ongoing off the county Mayo coast approximately six miles west of Blacksod.

"The search operation is being coordinated by the Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre in Malin Head. Both helicopters refuelled at Blacksod prior to transiting to the scene."
Irish Independent
http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/coast-guard-helicopter-missing-with-four-crew-on-board-off-mayo-35529014.html

Statement from Coastguard

Link
https://twitter.com/ShazLynch/status/841537310227341314


more to follow
 
Oh sweet Jesus.
This sounds horrible.
 
Omg. Just read that. Please let them be safe.
 
HereWeGoAgain said:


Jim Daly‏ @psneeze 2m2 minutes ago

Rescue115 (blue on right) back out on the search for #Rescue116. Casa on left, RNLI and fishing vessels centre.



https://twitter.com/psneeze
The Air Corps Casa of course on scene that is high tech in terms of electronics - some fella posted about it on here in the air corps jet fighter thread
 
Beautiful part of the country, but by God the weather can be severe. Doesn't sound good.
 
Hopefully everyone is found safe. Rescue 116 is based in Dublin.
 
Really hope all are found safe and well.
My thoughts are with them.:|
 
HereWeGoAgain said:
was 'providing topcover for rescue 115 on a medivac off the coast of Erris when contact was lost'

here's video link to Rescue115 returning with original casualty before returning to search for #Rescue116

thanks to Fergus Sweeney, freelance cameraman
https://twitter.com/FergusMaSuibhne
I do see Rescue 116 taking off and returning to their base....brave and courageous professionals....I can't fathom what their families and colleagues must be going through at this time.
 
damus said:
I do see Rescue 116 taking off and returning to their base....brave and courageous professionals....I can't fathom what their families and colleagues must be going through at this time.
Absolutely heartbreaking for families and those closest.
There are no words.
Please #let them be safe.
It's now almost seven hours since went missing.
devastated for those brave men and women who take on such dangerous tasks and await news of their colleagues this morning.
 
HereWeGoAgain said:
Absolutely heartbreaking for families and those closest.
There are no words.
Please #let them be safe.
It's now almost seven hours since went missing.
devastated for those brave men and women who take on such dangerous tasks and await news of their colleagues this morning.
I wonder how many coastguard heli bases that we have here in Ireland? Is there nothing closer?
 
damus said:
I wonder how many coastguard heli bases that we have here in Ireland? Is there nothing closer?
Sligo, Dublin, Shannon and Waterford.
They refuel at certain helipads for long flights - particularly if off north west or West Cork.

This helicopter which is twin engined was just off coast but had been further out suporting the Shannon helicopter.
Normally the Air Corps do this I thought but they have staff shortages at present so I think Baldonnell is shut at certain hours. One of the papers had it May had to fly into Dublin Airport not Baldonnell when she came over to lie to and patronise us last month.
 
One person found so far. Alive, but critical and on board one of the lifeboats headed ashore.

Hoping they can the others.
 
Boy M5 said:
Sligo, Dublin, Shannon and Waterford.
They refuel at certain helipads for long flights - particularly if off north west or West Cork.

This helicopter which is twin engined was just off coast but had been further out suporting the Shannon helicopter.
Normally the Air Corps do this I thought but they have staff shortages at present so I think Baldonnell is shut at certain hours. One of the papers had it May had to fly into Dublin Airport not Baldonnell when she came over to lie to and patronise us last month.
Just listening to RTE....Eugene Clonan...you can hear it in his voice....one casualty was located in a critical condition....not much hope.
 
************************....:(
 
They are not holding out much hope.
 
