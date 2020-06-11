Cock and bull asylum claims

'When your life is at risk, you have to choose' - Asylum seekers on coming to Ireland | Newstalk As the new Government commits to abolishing direct provision, Newstalk is examining the much-deba...

One woman said: "I'm from Albania originally, and I came here with my husband at first - we had to leave because of the political issues and things like that, the life was getting worse.





"I left my family behind, it's not easy, but when your life is at risk you have to choose one way - so we had to leave.



"It was difficult, political issues, there are always difficult and messed up, you know.



"My husband's life was threatened and we had to decide something.

"And at that time I found out I was pregnant, so I couldn't raise my child there."



"Actually we didn't choose Ireland, we first chose Iceland - we were in Iceland before coming here.



"And there we claimed asylum, but unfortunately there they didn't accept us.



"Then we had to find another country, and the best one we thought it was Ireland. Click to expand...

Another person explained: "I'm from Zimbabwe, I left my country for political reasons, I was forced to leave I couldn't go back there".



"My life was in danger at the time... it's more because of gender and things like that."



"My mom was here, she came after me - it was difficult".



"I left Zimbabwe and then went to South Africa, and then from South Africa I came straight here to Ireland.



"I came in with an agent, so they organise a fake passport and then I had to come all the way here.



"And you have to get rid of that passport". Click to expand...

Another woman said: "I was 14-years-old when I left my country; I had some personal issue.



"And we decided to leave, so now I have five and a half years out of my country before I lived in France with family - my family is still in France - and I came here with my partner because he has an issue with a blood feud in Albania."



Asked why she chose to come to Ireland, she said: "My partner has his brother here for 10 years, so it was better for him to be close to his family". Click to expand...

Just 20% of deportation orders for unsuccessful asylum seekers are estimated to be implemented in Ireland, according to a report published by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).



The report, which was produced for the European Migration Network (EMN), said it was impossible to give an exact implementation rate, as some orders might be enforced years after they were issued, but that approximately 80% of deportation judgements were believed to go unimplemented. Click to expand...

McDowell rubbishes 'tall stories' of some asylum seekers JUSTICE Minister Michael McDowell has hit out at the "rubbish" stories asylum seekers come up with to get into Ireland.

Newstalk interviewed some asylum seekers living in direct provision. It was not a kind article. The church has a shortage of priests in this country. They need to get in touch with these three as they can all say mass.This lady fled Albania for some vague reasons. Originally claimed asylum In Iceland, got refused and said to herself she will swap the c for an r and land in Ireland.Why her claim is even being entertained, is another matter. She picked well on her second roll of the dice.This lady fled Zimbabwe to neighbouring South Africa. Presumably she was safe there but she wanted to make sure so travelled another 6,000 miles to Ireland whilst getting rid of her passport on the journey. Sounds legit.This lady fled from Albania to France for vague reasons. When in France her partner had an issue with someone in Albania. So of course the next logical step is that they flee France and land in Ireland.None of these people should be in direct provision. No, they should all be deported. Simple as that.But of course the chances of them being deported are very slim.Instead the present government are planning to get rid of direct provision and the many NGOs in the immigration industry will ensure that these people get social housing, welfare, leave to remain, citizenship and be as Irish as us. If you disagree with this publicly you will probably be harassed with a witch hunt headed by loud mouths on social media.Why is the outcry about getting rid of direct provision? Surely we should be deporting the people who are making what previous MoJ McDowell called “cock and bull” asylum claims?