Cold house for unionism

McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
18,680
The vice-chancellor of Queen's University Belfast has called for assistance from politicians to change the perception of the university as a "cold house for unionism".

Addressing the Economy Committee at Stormont on Wednesday, Professor Ian Greer said there were concerns over the way the university is viewed by some sections of society and that he did not wish for Queen's to be seen as an unwelcome place for any group.

Earlier this week it emerged that social media posts by new Students' Union president Grian Ni Dhaimhin appeared to signal her sympathy for militant republicanism.

www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

We must be welcoming for all, says QUB vice-chancellor Professor Ian Greer amid 'cold house for unionism' row

The vice-chancellor of Queen's University Belfast has called for assistance from politicians to change the perception of the university as a "cold house for unionism".
www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk


The question is what can done to address the issue? I know some people suggest banning sport tops? Should the name of the university be changed as its named after Queen Victoria.
 


B

blinding

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 1, 2008
Messages
21,045
McSlaggart said:
The vice-chancellor of Queen's University Belfast has called for assistance from politicians to change the perception of the university as a "cold house for unionism".

Addressing the Economy Committee at Stormont on Wednesday, Professor Ian Greer said there were concerns over the way the university is viewed by some sections of society and that he did not wish for Queen's to be seen as an unwelcome place for any group.

Earlier this week it emerged that social media posts by new Students' Union president Grian Ni Dhaimhin appeared to signal her sympathy for militant republicanism.

www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

We must be welcoming for all, says QUB vice-chancellor Professor Ian Greer amid 'cold house for unionism' row

The vice-chancellor of Queen's University Belfast has called for assistance from politicians to change the perception of the university as a "cold house for unionism".
www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk


The question is what can done to address the issue? I know some people suggest banning sport tops? Should the name of the university be changed as its named after Queen Victoria.
Click to expand...
Could there be anything to be said for more Wood Pellets ? ?
 
S

Supra

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 31, 2015
Messages
2,321
McSlaggart said:
The vice-chancellor of Queen's University Belfast has called for assistance from politicians to change the perception of the university as a "cold house for unionism".

Addressing the Economy Committee at Stormont on Wednesday, Professor Ian Greer said there were concerns over the way the university is viewed by some sections of society and that he did not wish for Queen's to be seen as an unwelcome place for any group.

Earlier this week it emerged that social media posts by new Students' Union president Grian Ni Dhaimhin appeared to signal her sympathy for militant republicanism.

www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

We must be welcoming for all, says QUB vice-chancellor Professor Ian Greer amid 'cold house for unionism' row

The vice-chancellor of Queen's University Belfast has called for assistance from politicians to change the perception of the university as a "cold house for unionism".
www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk


The question is what can done to address the issue? I know some people suggest banning sport tops? Should the name of the university be changed as its named after Queen Victoria.
Click to expand...
Arlene Foster could show up along with Michelle O'Neill after a recruitment drive
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top