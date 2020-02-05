We must be welcoming for all, says QUB vice-chancellor Professor Ian Greer amid 'cold house for unionism' row The vice-chancellor of Queen's University Belfast has called for assistance from politicians to change the perception of the university as a "cold house for unionism".

Addressing the Economy Committee at Stormont on Wednesday, Professor Ian Greer said there were concerns over the way the university is viewed by some sections of society and that he did not wish for Queen's to be seen as an unwelcome place for any group.Earlier this week it emerged that social media posts by new Students' Union president Grian Ni Dhaimhin appeared to signal her sympathy for militant republicanism.The question is what can done to address the issue? I know some people suggest banning sport tops? Should the name of the university be changed as its named after Queen Victoria.