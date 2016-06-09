Collusion - The truth comes slowly

Belfastdan
After todays Police Ombudsman's report on Loughinisland, and the suspicion over Greysteel collusion is no longer an unfounded allegation but a stated fact. However no one will be brought to account; we will never know how far up the chain of command this policy went, and it ends once and for all the argument that the British and their armed forces both military, police and intelligence services were holding the line. The fact is they were active, partial and willing participants in the conflict.