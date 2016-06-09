Collusion - The truth comes slowly

Barna said: The fact that there are only 13 posts on the subject of the brits running loyalist terror gangs, now admitted by the PSNI, shows the main agenda of most on here. Click to expand...

Give us a day or so and there will be more comments.My point of view is, broadly speaking, Unionist, but there is probably more that we agree on than you imagine, including the following- the killings in Loughinisland and in the Dublin and Monaghan bombing were very wrong, were crimes;- those responsible should face justice;- that security forces and indeed the British and Irish governments are made up of people who, with a few exceptions, are not saints.To me, one central principle in conflict like what happened here is that something is right only if everyone thinks it so. It is not enough for my side to think something is OK. Rather, we need to find other ways of doing things, find alternative paths that are acceptable (or at least not totally unacceptable) to all sides. That may be difficult, but with any luck we can find small steps that are acceptable and then move on from there.I have mentioned some of my opinions that I think you will agree with. For completeness, I must mention some opinions that you may disagree with -- the security forces as a whole did not co-operate or run the Loyalist paramilitaries; (evidence for would be the fact (if I remember correctly - I cannot find a reference at the moment) that a higher proportion of Loyalist killings were followed by successful prosecution and imprisonment);- the Loyalist killings were crimes, collusion was a crime, Republican killings were crimes.