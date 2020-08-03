Coming baby boom?

I was down in the local Lidl yesterday and picked up their latest weekly brochure/magazine (I see that they call it a “leaflet”). It’s around 40 pages long, and as I leafed through it I began to wonder was it a special edition for pregnant women, but then I came to page 24 and other stuff started to appear.
It made me wonder – I’ve been shopping at Lidl on and off for well over a decade, and I never saw an issue with so much space devoted to pregnant women and babies. After all, babies are born at all times of the year, and I think any peaks are relatively minor.
So I put my thinking cap on, and realised that we are now five and a half months on from lockdown – an event that obliged a great many couples to spend much more time together than they normally would. Which very often leads to a birth – so is Lidl ahead of the posse here? Will there be a rash of births over the coming months, more than there would usually be? Anybody with links to the Gynae/obstetrics fraternity/sorority, please give us an update.
