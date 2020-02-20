Comments on COVID-19 and Misinformation

NYCKY said:
While posters or readers shouldn’t look to politics.ie to obtain medical advice or recommendations, some posters, out of an attempt to be helpful, are posting information that they have heard or received through social media (or other methods) that is neither accurate, helpful or even legitimate advice. Many of us will have recently received texts, WhatsApp chats, Facebook IMs etc that contain unsourced, unverified and not just misleading information but inaccurate information. Posters should seek medical advice from their doctors and/or health advisers/practitioners.

We ask that you refrain from posting advice or recommendations here on politics.ie unless it’s from a recognized health or government authority, such as, (but not limited to,) the World Health Organisation (WHO) , the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC), the Health Service Executive (HSE) , the National Health Service (NHS), the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) etc

If you do post advice or recommendations, please source it with credible links. We are all aware of guidance about items like social distancing, hand-washing, self-quarantine etc but posts with old wives tales, witches concoctions, fake science, stories from your neighbour’s, aunt’s, dogwalker’s, doctor etc from social media or elsewhere are subject to removal.

Everyone can play a part here and we ask that you kindly report posts with advice and recommendations that are not credibly sourced.

Thanks
I agree wholeheartedly and some of the Tweets from unreliable sources, including some of the graphs (pathetic graphs) put up have been quite frightening, about five or so posters are bombarding the thread with "scare the pants of ya" stuff.

Equally annoying is the parallel debate (which should be for a whole other thread) about who should be governing us now and arguing about the Constitution (which is ancient). Give's a break, just give me one disaster before the other.
 


Lumpy Talbot

I've noticed that we do seem to have people running in to post things they've seen on Twitter or had circulated based on a Tweet. I'd just be really careful of those because they are a Troll's paradise.

I've seen a few examples of faked up 'updates' and it makes me wonder what on earth people get out of deliberately setting out to cause a panic. I don't know whether it is a left-handed attempt at infamy of some kind in some circles but I definitely won't be taking as much notice of stuff in the form of tweets circulating from people who are unlikely to have any inside knowledge and usually introduced by some breathless one-sentence announcer from someone else I've never heard of.

The reality is concerning enough, no one needs more stressful fictions dumped on top.
 
Lumpy Talbot

Dammit, I'm sitting here in my biohazard suit in the Bunker now having assumed that Volatire was a primary news source. Big pile of opened bean cans next to me.
 
Lumpy Talbot

Some excellent advice here from a solo round the world sailor who spends months alone at sea.

'Focus only on what you can control and don’t waste energy worrying about things that are outside your control. We are bombarded with information via the media and we do need to take news onboard. However, if you find that listening or reading the news is increasing your anxiety or stress levels then limit your exposure to it. '

www.theguardian.com

'Focus only on what you can control': A solo round-the-world sailor on isolation

Dee Caffari has been alone at sea for as long as six months. She gives her tips on how to cope with solitude during the coronavirus outbreak
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
