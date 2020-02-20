Comments on COVID-19 and Misinformation

While posters or readers shouldn’t look to politics.ie to obtain medical advice or recommendations, some posters, out of an attempt to be helpful, are posting information that they have heard or received through social media (or other methods) that is neither accurate, helpful or even legitimate advice. Many of us will have recently received texts, WhatsApp chats, Facebook IMs etc that contain unsourced, unverified and not just misleading information but inaccurate information. Posters should seek medical advice from their doctors and/or health advisers/practitioners.



We ask that you refrain from posting advice or recommendations here on politics.ie unless it’s from a recognized health or government authority, such as, (but not limited to,) the World Health Organisation (WHO) , the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC), the Health Service Executive (HSE) , the National Health Service (NHS), the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) etc



If you do post advice or recommendations, please source it with credible links. We are all aware of guidance about items like social distancing, hand-washing, self-quarantine etc but posts with old wives tales, witches concoctions, fake science, stories from your neighbour’s, aunt’s, dogwalker’s, doctor etc from social media or elsewhere are subject to removal.



Everyone can play a part here and we ask that you kindly report posts with advice and recommendations that are not credibly sourced.



Thanks