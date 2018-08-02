Comparing Israel to the Nazis, is it anti-semitic.

I know this is a very sensitive topic and I will try to approach it in that way.The recent controversy in the British Labour Party has highlighted the IHRA definition of anti-semitism .The definition includes some examples to help guide people and organisations in the eradication of anti-semitism.To my mind most of the examples are perfectly rational and depict clear, intentional anti-semitism.However, there are, probably, two examples which require clarification. It is these examples which the British Labour Party has resisted implementing in full, pending further discussions.One relates to referring to Israel as a "racist endeavour", which may need a different thread to address it's complexity, particularly in regard to the manner in which Palestinians may perceive Israel and it's foundation.The other is as follows,"Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis."I am not sure if I have ever done this during discussions on this site. I don't think I have, but I can't be sure.Without doubt to compare a jewish state to the Nazis is extremely provocative, indeed offensive. However, are there occasions when it is justified.Here are some examples of people who have used the comparison,The examples range from senior IDF commanders, Israeli intelligence chiefs, holocaust survivors, to a couple of Labour MP's. They are all zionists, in the sense that they support the right of Israel to exist, as a jewish state, and to defend itself when necessary. Yet they all use the example and, presumably, under the IHRA definition they would be guilty of anti-semitism.I don't think anyone can realistically compare Israel's treatment of the Palestinians to Nazi Germany, certainly not at the height of the holocaust. There are no extermination camps, no mass executions. But there are now racist laws, collective punishments, dehumanising language from political and religious leaders, the use of excessive force against unarmed resistance, etc. These are traits of pre-holocaust Germany. There are lots of other examples in history to use, the most obvious is apartheid era South Africa.But sometimes is the Nazi comparison valid? Or at least more effective in grabbing people's attention.