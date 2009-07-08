Compensation culture

pd_phoenix
a young boy was awarded 30,000 when he fell from an ESB box
Schoolboy wins €30,000 after fall from ESB box - National News, Frontpage - Independent.ie
the article claims that the children used another box in order to climb on the ESB box, therefore should he really have been awarded such an amount of compensation?
What about his parents? Who leaves a 5 year old child unsupervised or lets them climb an ESB box?
Has the country turned into a mini America where people will seek compensation for anything? Where is the sense of personal responsibility?
