Compensation culture

You'll find that this will become more common now. In our estate we have a similar electricity box. It is surrounded on 3 sides with a 6 foot wall. There is also a gap of about 9 - 12 inches between the box and 2 of the walls. We have asked the builder to make it safe by building some kind of roof over the box, but nothing has happened yet. To make matters worse, there is a large step down from the pavement to the floor at the front of the box. This is another accident hazard.



Kids will be kids and will be drawn to such structures. On the one hand I agree that the compo culture is out of control. That said, ther likes of the ESB know Ireland has a compo culture and should ensure their property is safe. As for the parents, I will also agree that they should be more responsible when it comes to their kids. I see too many little kids, even younger than 5, running wild around the estate. Well, not running wild, just being kids. That said, parents cant lock their kids up until they are 18. Should they sue, its debatable but responsibility needs to be taken on all sides.